A fortune teller delivered this presage to a young man who sought advice: “Up until age 40, you will be poor and unhappy.”
To which the young man responded: “What about after 40?”
The fortune teller replied: “You’ll get used to it.”
Over the last decade, units of local government have taken a beating from the power elite when it comes to the issue of local control. And, based upon the recently introduced House Bill 6336 to preclude villages from prohibiting — or limiting — the number of marijuana stores within the jurisdiction, it appears that the beating will continue.
The power elite, for some reason, believe units of local government “will get used to it.”
Prudence suggests that this proposed bill be watched very closely. It smells of special-interest manipulation and promotes the erroneous theory that people, and the people they elect to lead their community, do not know what is best for their community.
More than a decade ago, the “take-away” of power from local government by the power elite had its beginning in the elimination of statutory revenue sharing for units of local government in Michigan. This action has resulted accumulatively in the loss of north of $600,000 in revenue for the Village of Kingsley. It may seem like an innocuous amount, but for Kingsley and many small towns like it with responsibilities for road repair and other expenditures, it’s a big deal. Reduction of revenue translates to reduction of power.
Another current power-grab attempt, House Bill 4722, was initially introduced to essentially take away from units of local government all control relative to Short Term Rentals. Now, due to public outcry, it proposes to allow units of local government a modicum of control and it awaits action that most likely will take place during the upcoming lame-duck session. Even though adjustments have been made in the language of the bill, it still exists as an egregious and obvious attempt to mitigate, or eliminate, local government control.
Contrary to what the power elite may believe or think, units of local government exist for a very meaningful reason. Those units provide a voice to the taxpaying residents and businesses of the community served by that unit of local government.
The insidious erosion of power of units of local government constitutes an erosion of the voice of the grassroots citizens of this great state.
Thomas Jefferson is quoted to have once said, “What has destroyed Liberty and the Rights of men in every government that has ever existed under the sun ... the generalizing and concentrating of all cares and powers into one body.”
According to Jefferson, the slow and sometimes undetectable taking away of power from units of local government by the power elite threatens freedom. Another statesman, former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O’ Neill, once said, “All politics is local.” And, to paraphrase that statement, I suggest that “all freedom is local.”
Our government is “by the people and for the people.”
When the voice of our nation’s people is silenced through the elimination of control by units of local government, we are at risk of losing the precious freedom we live for and for which others have died.
About the author: Dan Hawkins is a former village council trustee for the Village of Lake Ann, former Blackman Township board trustee, former Blackman Township supervisor and current manager for the Village of Kingsley.
