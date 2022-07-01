I grew up in Traverse City; this is home. My family didn’t have a lot when I was growing up, but I never felt deprived. I somehow knew that I lived in the best place on earth. Luckily, I still do.
When you grow up in Traverse City — especially with limited resources — you really look forward to the things that are accessible to everyone: the parks, the trails, the beaches and, in the summertime, the National Cherry Festival.
Cherry Fest was the most magical time of the year as a child. It was like having Disney World in my own backyard. It made me feel special, like the most important kid in the world. Parades, fireworks, music, games, rides. I could never figure out why the festival was only a week long. Why couldn’t it go on all summer? It was so much fun!
Thirty-odd years later, I look back at my festival experience through a different lens. What I was witnessing was inclusivity and belonging. An opportunity for anyone and everyone to enjoy free, affordable and accessible events and activities on public parks and land without being judged, segregated or dismissed. A celebration of agriculture and the land, our community and our heritage.
When I served as executive director of the festival, I encountered people from all walks of life and from all over the world. People come to experience a true community celebration. This is not a pretentious, exclusive, elitist jubilee. Everyone is welcome. People come to be a part of something real; something memorable; an American tradition.
Cherry Fest often gets a bad rap. Too long. Too loud. Too many people. I’ve heard it all. But if you measure the complaints and inconvenience against the magical and authentic experiences of children and families, the issues seem petty and trivial. The festival acts as a beacon of hope and opportunity for locals and for visiting families. The vast majority of the events are free. Dare I say, some days it feels like you need to be rich to live or have a voice in Traverse City; but you don’t have to be rich to enjoy the Cherry Festival.
Not only is the festival the earliest and longest-standing example of equitable and inclusive behavior in our region, it has driven billions in economic impact and millions upon millions of dollars in good work. Every year, dozens of non-profits, booster clubs and charitable causes are benefactors of the festival’s community share programs and donations.
And as if all of that wasn’t enough, this is a VOLUNTEER-driven, nonprofit organization! More than 2,000 people take weeks off from work, travel hundreds of miles and sacrifice their personal time on the Fourth of July to make it happen. I’ve never seen a more altruistic act in a community in all my life. Not even the biggest cities in America can match the generosity of TC. This is truly Volunteer City, USA.
So, you can complain about the traffic. Brag to your friends about how much you made renting out your house for the week. Secretly enjoy the concerts, airshows and fireworks from your porch. Or, you could let your guard down and experience the magic with your loved ones first-hand. Whatever your Cherry Festival experience is, it’s part of the collective community experience that unites this town. It defined TC nearly 100 years ago and continues to bring ALL of us together still today. The festival may not be for you, but it will always be for everyone.
About the author: Trevor Tkach is the president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism.
