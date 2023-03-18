Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High 24F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.