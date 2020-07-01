The 185 employees at Cherry Republic are sleeping better thanks to a lifeline from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). After the pandemic forced the company’s six stores to close, founder and CEO Bob Sutherland said the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan allowed them to retain their employees and pay those who were at risk more for their service.
“We were able to open back up some of our retail stores and keep our mail order business running. We were able to pay our landlords, banks and vendors,” Sutherland said. “It has made a tremendous difference in the strong footing we have today. It was a great feeling to know my country had my back in a time of need.”
Over the past couple of months, the coronavirus pandemic hammered Michigan’s small business sector. Today, tens of thousands of small businesses are poised for recovery, thanks largely to the successful implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) — the Trump administration’s successful initiative to stabilize small businesses impacted by the pandemic and keep workers on payroll.
This administration acted boldly in the face of an extraordinary pandemic by placing small business recovery at the center of its whole-of-government response. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) established a tremendous public-private partnership with financial institutions to provide emergency relief to a vital — and vulnerable — sector of our nation’s economy.
Following the president’s leadership, the SBA, in coordination with the Treasury Department, launched this new program in six days. By any measure, it achieved its goal.
SBA approved more than 4.7 million loans for small businesses, totaling over half a trillion dollars deposited in small business accounts — and growing every day. To expedite these efforts, SBA worked with over 5,400 lenders of all sizes, including 4,000 community banks, 1,000 credit unions, more than 300 community development financial institutions, 171 minority depository institutions, 54 farm credit institutions and non-bank lenders like fintechs.
Importantly, it was the administration’s priority to ensure these forgivable PPP loans were available to all firms — from sole proprietors to employers with hundreds of workers. Almost half of all PPP loans — both in volume and value — went to low-income counties across the country, defined as any county with a poverty rate at or above (the same or worse than) the national average.
Tens of millions of jobs have been saved by the program—many of which would have otherwise been lost. At Cherry Republic, Sutherland said they’ve not only re-opened, but employ the same number of people as they did last year.
PPP is accomplishing its mission to quickly stabilize our nation’s small businesses by helping keep their doors open and their employees on payroll.
And the PPP is succeeding in its vital role to help our economy recover; just last month, we saw the largest increase in employment ever measured in a single month.
Thanks to the president’s leadership, the efforts of the treasury secretary, the partnership with our nation’s financial institutions and the dedicated efforts of the men and women of the SBA, the PPP has provided Cherry Republic and more than 119,000 other small businesses in Michigan with the economic certainty needed to remain solvent and keep their workers employed until this storm passes.
