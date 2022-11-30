Lifestyle choices play a vital role in healthy aging and brain health, and it’s never too soon to start. Eating right, exercising body and mind, getting proper sleep and being socially active contribute to healthy aging and good brain health and can potentially reduce the risk of developing a dementia-related illness.
Steps for healthy aging:
- Eat well: Adopt a low-fat diet high on fruits and veggies like strawberries, blueberries and broccoli. Take daily vitamins. Limit intake of red meats, fried and processed foods, salt and sugar. Generally, foods that are “heart healthy” are also “brain healthy.”
- Stay active: Physical activity increases blood flow to the brain and can help improve mood and overall well-being. Brisk walking benefits brain health, aerobics can boost your heart rate and weight training builds strength and flexibility.
- Learn new things: Challenge your brain by starting a new hobby like playing tennis, learning to speak a foreign language, trying a cooking class or something you haven’t done before. Even something as simple as brushing your teeth with your non-dominant hand stimulates the brain by forcing it to think outside of its normal routine.
- Get enough sleep: Getting a consistent sleep every night is key — at least seven to nine hours is ideal. Having a good sleep environment is also helpful. Insomnia or sleep apnea can have serious physical effects and negatively affect memory and thinking.
- Mind your meds: Medication can affect everyone differently, especially as you age. When getting a new medication or something you haven’t taken in a while (over the counter or prescription), talk to your doctor or local pharmacist.
- Stop smoking and limit alcohol: Smoking can increase the risk of other serious illnesses, while too much alcohol can impair judgment and cause accidents, including falls, broken bones and car crashes.
- Stay connected: Social interaction and maintaining an active social life are important for brain health, cognitive stimulation and mood. Invite friends and family over for a meal, board games or to hang out. Engaging in your community and participating in group activities is beneficial.
- Know your blood pressure: Blood pressure can impact your cognitive functioning. Visit your physician regularly to check your blood pressure and make sure it’s in normal range.
- See your doctor: Maintain checkups. Health screenings are key to managing chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity — all of which can impact brain health. Speak with your physician about concerns or questions about your health.
- Get a memory screening: Our brains need regular checkups. Memory screenings are quick, noninvasive exams for our brains. AFA offers free virtual memory screenings every weekday. Visit www.alzfdn.org or call 866-232-8484 to learn more about free virtual memory screenings. Talk to your doctor about getting a screening as part of your annual wellness exam.
Individuals who want to learn more about healthy aging, brain health or memory screenings are welcome to contact the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Helpline by phone (866-232-8484), web chat (www.alzfdn.org) or text (646-586-5283) seven days a week.
About the author: Charles J. Fuschillo Jr. is the president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
