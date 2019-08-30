By Gary Collins
A vision board, or dream board, is a collage of images, pictures and affirmations of one’s desires. It should be a source of inspiration and motivation.
Self-help gurus espouse the virtues of the vision board to individuals who search for what they truly want. But to say what you want isn’t enough, the gurus say. You need to dream bigger, and you need a vision board to achieve clarity.
Enough already.
Vision boards and the concept behind them often backfire. Too often, visualizing is focused on the end goal rather than the ACTION steps required to get there.
Studies show you are less likely to achieve a goal when you simply focus on the goal itself. More effective is channeling energy into the actions you need to achieve the goal.
Vision or dream boards are partly based on the law of attraction. Visualize it and think about it often, and your dreams and goals will happen. It’s a way for companies to motivate their employees to pursue and achieve personal dreams — and tying that in with professional growth and achievement. Ideally, that means happier and more productive people making the workplace more successful. Encouraging employees to dream big with the possibility of the company rewarding them with their desires leads them wanting to perform better in their jobs.
The success of the vision board in the corporate setting or visualizing on the playing field is debatable. Some struggling, high-level athletes hitched their wagon to the imprecise science of visualization. Numerous sports coaches focus on that, having their athlete-clients picture getting out of that slump and gaining confidence. Instead it’s more about correcting flaws in technique and getting more reps in the batter’s box or more jump shots in the gym, not brainwashing yourself back to success.
Don’t dream; find your purpose and live.
Gurus talk about seeing the big picture and styling your dream board accordingly, but here’s the real deal: don’t dream your life. Take action and live your life.
Part of pinpointing your true desires is finding your purpose. That’s done by doing things and experiencing life. For some, it’s being the best mother or father they can be. For others, like Elon Musk, it’s being one of the most innovative people in our lifetime. There’s no right or wrong. For people to be happy and fulfilled, their purpose must be found.
Instead of a dream board, they need a “do board.”
People who created vision boards are often in this perpetual state of waiting for karma to send them toward their dream — the law of attraction. But the time you’ve spent agonizing over a vision board is time you could’ve spent doing something. Vision boards become empty sun rays in our heads that we chase as aimlessly as Don Quixote pursued windmills. We don’t dig into the details.
You’ll make mistakes. You’ll go through trial and error. It’s all good in the big picture as long as you keep moving forward.
Dreams are a work in process — so get to work.
About the author: Gary Collins is the author of “The Simple Life Guide To Decluttering Your Life.” He worked in military intelligence, served as a special agent for the U.S. State Department Diplomatic Security Service, worked for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and also for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In addition to being a bestselling author, Collins taught at the college level and consulted and trained college-level athletes.
