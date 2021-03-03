For nearly 20 years, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians (GTB) has been a leader in the Boardman-Ottaway River ecosystem restoration efforts and has been integral to the discourse over issues FishPass seeks to address.
Recently, an individual challenged FishPass in court over the definition of “parkland purpose.” This case came after years of thorough review and input from hundreds of citizens. FishPass leadership defended the project with facts, science, integrity and with the greater good forefront. Yet somehow, the project has been sent to trial.
How does one voice overturn the collective desires of a region? Of a watershed? Of a community and its cultures? GTB supports the design of FishPass and fully expects project completion. Let me be clear: our support is not an attack on the civil court action or its petitioner. We view the current civil court action as short-sighted and believe that it should be summarily dismissed, allowing FishPass to proceed expeditiously.
While GTB is not a part of this litigation, we are directly impacted by it. The Ottaway River is a part of our way of life. We have worked tirelessly with committed partners to restore the river. We seek to recreate conditions known to Aanishinaabe’ people, thousands of years before the river was exploited in the name of “progress.”
FishPass, much like restoring an ecosystem after generations of negative human intervention, is complex. In FishPass, the highest likelihood of success centers on truly restoring native species by reconnecting long-separated communities above the dam for the first time in over a century of human-made segregation.
Trauma through disconnection of family is sadly familiar to our people. We see great value in re-connecting communities. Sometimes reconnection comes with a cost. We considered FishPass’ costs. To us, the long-term benefits to the river and its communities significantly outweigh the perceived costs of adhering to some tenuous definition of parkland. Through FishPass, the Ottaway’s community will have a chance to reconnect with the Great Lakes for the first time in over a century.
The completion of FishPass will mark a turning point in the healing of the Ottaway. From a waterway once plagued by impenetrable dams, the river will be restored and healed to allow for the passage of native fishes like nmé (sturgeon) and ogaa (walleye). It will mitigate the impact of invasive species, like sea lamprey.
Status quo is a century old dam well beyond its design life and a virtual stairway for salmon and steelhead to climb into the watershed. If we collectively do nothing, we are not only delaying the inevitable (or worse-think Edenville), but also will result in just another river opened for steelhead and salmon. FishPass will not only prevent that fate, but it also will provide universal accessibility so that people of all ages and abilities can enjoy our shared beautiful river. When we work together, we all win.
We are confident that FishPass, like the river, will find a way and we are committed to seeing it through.
About the author: David Michael Arroyo was elected tribal chairman of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians in 2020. He is serving a fifth term on Tribal Council, having been first elected in 2004. Prior to serving on Tribal Council, Arroyo was an employee of the GTB Economic Development Corporation and worked with several casinos including Bingo Palace, Leelanau Sands and Turtle Creek. Arroyo lives in Suttons Bay with his wife and his four children.