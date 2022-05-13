Albert Einstein once said the only source of knowledge is experience — and I’ve found that to be true in the Michigan Legislature.
I recently voted within a two-thirds majority in the House to place a proposal on the November ballot that would shorten current term limits from a possible 14 years to a 12-year maximum. The Senate also approved this measure with a two-thirds majority. The plan states that an individual could serve all those years in one chamber if they choose. Currently, the parameters are three two-year terms in the House and two four-year terms in the Senate.
Passed in 1992, Michigan’s legislative term limits are some of the most stringent in the country. In fact, only 15 states nationwide have them. While the original intent was to discourage career politicians in Lansing, the current setup misses the mark by creating a constant turnover of state representatives and — in my view — cultivates an environment with less experienced officials doing crucial work on behalf of the people.
I know from my own experience that first terms can be a big adjustment and a learning curve. You’ve got more of a feel for the wheel in the second term, but the ideas third-termers bring to the table may not be prioritized because their time in the chamber is coming to a close. They are seen as the proverbial “lame duck.” Because you can only be in either your first, second or third term, there are plenty on both sides of the aisle in that category.
There’s a lot of institutional knowledge that isn’t being taken advantage of, and the people lose in such an arrangement.
The Legislature is a slow, deliberative process. Some things take serious time to get done. Department bureaucrats often don’t see new legislators who preach the need for change as swashbuckling reformists. They see them as someone they can simply wait out and watch drift off on the brisk winds of our current term limits. This is not cynicism or flawed logic. It’s fact. I believe one of the reasons our education and child-care systems aren’t working for the people as well as they could is because no one is around long enough to see change through, and so the status quo survives.
The ballot proposal would also bring more transparency to Lansing with financial disclosure requirements. Currently, Michigan and Idaho are the only two states that do not require elected or appointed officials to disclose their personal finance information. Our state has consistently received low marks for government openness and integrity, and I am committed to turning that around with votes like this.
The vote in our legislative chambers does not mean these measures are law, and it wasn’t taken to serve any select group of legislators. It merely puts the idea on the ballot for the people to decide and crafts what I believe will be a more effective system of state government for them going forward while still respecting an established timeframe for dedicated citizens to serve.
About the author: Rep. Jack O’Malley, of Lake Ann, represents residents in Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties.
