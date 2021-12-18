Farmers and foresters face the full impacts of climate change, but they also provide solutions.
Plants are our most efficient carbon capture devices, thanks to photosynthesis. Plants convert carbon to fuel and restore it to the ground where it supports rich microbial communities important to soil and plant health. Healthy soil is resilient soil that produces nutritious food, resists diseases and pests and tolerates droughts and heavy precipitation.
We’ve lost nearly 30 percent of the Earth’s topsoil since industrial farming began. Creating and maintaining healthy soil requires changes. Examples include rotating crops (rather than large monocrops), planting varied crops year-round so the soil is always covered, using low or no tillage (instead of annual tillage), diminishing the use of nitrogen rich fertilizer, minimizing pesticides and incorporating rotational livestock grazing that contributes important organisms to the soil. Utilizing these regenerative practices, the grower can convert heat-trapping atmospheric carbon into nutritious soil rich in carbon that produces healthy food, while at the same time curbing climate change and protecting clean water.
Transitioning to soil health methods requires upfront investments that pay dividends over time. Carbon credit markets help producers with the initial investment by paying them for the carbon they add to the soil. The Growing Climate Solutions Act (GCSA) seeks to provide the legal and regulatory framework for farmers, ranchers and foresters to participate in voluntary carbon credit markets.
So, what is a carbon market? Carbon markets sell carbon credits to companies and individuals wanting to offset their carbon emission. These revenues are then paid to participating producers to increase soil carbon by using the regenerative techniques described above. The GCSA incentivizes and rewards practices that increase soil organic carbon, thereby replenishing the topsoil.
The act would allow the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to develop a “one stop shop” for carbon credits, providing legitimacy and transparency for carbon markets so farmers can trust the process. It would also provide technical assistance and verification procedures for producers to manage the carbon credit system if they choose to.
Currently carbon credit markets are a bit of the “wild west” and tricky to navigate. Producers trust that the USDA will ensure that voluntary carbon credit markets are equitable to producers, including smaller specialty crop farmers and foresters that are prevalent in Michigan agriculture. Many producers are already transitioning to regenerative agriculture because it makes economic sense and protects their land for future generations. It makes sense that these forward-thinking producers should be rewarded for the healthy, regenerative practices they employ.
This summer, the GCSA passed the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support (94 to 6). The bill has strong support in the House as well, including 24 Republicans and 39 Democrats. Industry supporters include the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Farmers Union, the US Cattlemen’s Association, The Nature Conservancy and World Wildlife Fund — to name a few. Please contact Rep. Jack Bergman to co-sponsor the GCSA to protect Michigan forestry, farms and agriculture.
About the author: Sue Holcombe is a retired large animal veterinarian and professor from Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine. She combined her knowledge and practical experience in animal agriculture with a strong interest in environmental activism and now volunteers with the Citizens Climate Lobby — Grand Traverse.