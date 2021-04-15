By Chris Ventura
Blackouts, grid failure and brownouts aren’t conditions American electricity consumers are accustomed to.
Unlikely scenarios became real to millions in Texas recently after systematic warnings about grid reliability issues from professionals who operate our power grids were ignored. Last year in California, similar warnings by independent system operators left millions without power. When families and businesses needed affordable and reliable energy, they flipped switches and nothing happened. Electric cars couldn’t charge, homes couldn’t heat, people with medical devices needed backup power.
Independent power grid operators and agencies warned that policies enacted by state officials prevented the reliability we need from a 21st century power system.
MISO, our independent system operator overseeing the electric grid in Michigan and 14 other states, identified five risks to address as we diversify energy and integrate more sources into the grid. These include clustering of generating resources, changing times of peak power consumption and production, less flexible generating resources and insufficient transmission.
While developing renewable resources is laudable, some implementation timelines states across the region are considering are fit more for Twitter hashtags than realistic public policy.
The question of how a responsible evolution of energy generation can happen without negatively affecting affordability and reliability is often lost.
As Michigan sees increased wind resources and solar installations powering our grid, there are some questions to keep in mind. Although people have flexible schedules, these resources are fairly inflexible as to when they’re available to make up for that, we need sufficient baseload generation like nuclear and natural gas power plants we can use any time. The other options include the ability to import power from other states or installation of sufficient energy storage.
As for energy storage, most people think of batteries. While battery storage is growing, it isn’t widely commercially available. According to federal data, a little more than 1,200 megawatt-hours of utility-scale battery storage is in the U.S.; Michigan consumes almost 105 million megawatt-hours of electricity per year.
Batteries require combinations such as lithium, manganese, nickel and cobalt. Nickel makes up to 80 percent of the most common lithium battery for storage, the vast majority of which is mined in Asia.
With the pandemic teaching us the peril of relying on supply chains stretching across the globe instead of production closer to home, it is important to support domestic mining projects, like Eagle Mine in the Upper Peninsula. This is necessary to secure our country’s energy future.
However, some groups who proclaim unconditional support for clean energy refuse to support the jobs that would emerge in our state to make this a reality.
If policymakers want us to support America’s environmentally sustainable energy future, and the electric grid that will make this possible, we need to build it. This is unattainable without critical minerals — even more so if we rely on sources of raw materials and components subject to supply chain disruptions and foreign regimes that don’t share our values and are willing to cut us off.
We must heed the lessons so when we flip the switch, families, local business and farmers won’t be left in the dark.
About the author: Chris Ventura is Midwest Director of Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA), a consumer and environmental advocate supporting affordable and reliable energy for working families, seniors and businesses.