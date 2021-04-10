By Karen Anderson
Most of us will be called upon at some time—perhaps many times—to express sympathy to a friend who has lost a loved one. This is not easy, but it’s terribly important. Having recently lost my daughter, I have been reflecting on this responsibility and talking with others who have lost loved ones. Here are some suggestions.
Right Away:
1. Do something. To do nothing suggests you don’t care but you do care. So, visit or call if you can. If you can’t, send a card. And if you send a card, write a note. What Hallmark has to say is far less valuable than a personal message from you.
2. Do no harm. Before you say or write something, ask if this will help and comfort the person you are reaching out to. If not, revise until it does. And remember, it’s not about you. It’s about the other person—who needs your caring and support.
3. If you know the person who died, say something positive about them. “I liked working with Dan because he was a team player.” “Janet had a glow that lit up the room.”
4. If you don’t know the person who died, say something positive about the person you’re writing to. “You were caring and generous when Steve needed help. ” “I’m so grateful that you were Sara’s mother!”
5. It’s okay to be at a loss for words, but it’s not an excuse to be silent. “I have no words adequate to your loss, but I’m holding you in my heart.”
Here are some helpful things that people have said to me:
- The love never dies, the relationship continues, and the missing is so real!
- No words to express the sadness but I’m a good listener if you want to talk or cry.
- Loss pummels everyone differently on the new road, a hard road Some respite can be felt when someone acknowledges, “It’s just hard.”
Later On:
1. Stay in touch. Grief isn’t healed in a week or a year. I am grateful to keep receiving calls, cards, notes, a vase of flowers, a bottle of wine.
2. Acknowledge the loss. When you run into someone who has lost a loved one, say something. Don’t worry about “making them sad.” They are already sad and will feel worse if they think you have forgotten. You can say, “I’ve been thinking about you and your loss.” Or, “You must be missing your daughter.” They may responds with a little or a lot—but they will be grateful for your courage.
3. Say the person’s name. It is a gift to speak the name of the person who died and to share a memory if you can. If you’ve only read the obituary, say, “Frank had an interesting life.”
Losing a loved one is a deeply personal experience; so is responding to that loss. I’m still learning how to do both—and while there’s time, I want to do better.
About the author: Karen Anderson is a writer who lives in Traverse City. She contributes a weekly essay to Interlochen Public Radio and a collection of her essays, “Gradual Clearing,” was published in 2017.