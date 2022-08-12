The landscape in northern Michigan has changed in recent years. I am a lake homeowner and real estate broker, and I have been entrenched in this community my entire life.
There was a time where short-term rentals (STRs) were acceptable in our community, but local opinions have changed. Buyers specifically don’t want to be near a vacation rental.
It used to be the opposite: Buyers were looking for vacation rentals to purchase. Now, with more rentals on the lake, it is a problem that residents are seeing daily. Strangers coming to play around my home with a daily rate, instead of a longer commitment, has changed the neighborhood for the worse.
The negative impact of STRs in northern Michigan includes increased traffic and sewage issues. Many homes in the area have “dry wells” instead of modern septic systems. The increased usage leeches grey sewage water into our lakes. Property values are falsely inflated, based on an income approach, which devalues the properties of those who do not rent.
STR hoteliers are not paying their share of taxes. Business taxes are overlooked, and some owners claim the 100% homestead exemption for the property tax discount without being challenged by local authorities. This leaves less money in local coffers to improve our shared infrastructure.
Who polices these rentals? Neighbors have to become so-called “Karens.” Townships do not have the ability to police individual rentals on a daily basis. Here in northern Michigan, a few townships banned STRs. They are only allowed where such lodging classifications belong — in commercial zoning or within a village where commercial use, like transient rental, fits.
Recently, Long Lake and East Bay townships have been dealing with negative impacts and incurring legal fees funded by taxpayers. Townships where STRs are allowed deal with the most litigation.
While I have long been a part of the lake community, recently we have had more loud, late parties. Renters stumble back to their rental after throwing up and yelling vile things at my daughter. Complaint calls go ignored; there never seems to be an owner on call.
Our profession calls for us as licensees under the Realtor brand to help foster the American Dream. STRs have turned the American Dream into a nightmare for those who opt to use their residence as a residence.
What is next “Air-B-N-Dine”?How about “Air-B-N-Brothel”? Where does it end?
On Aug. 20, Blue Lake Township in Kalkaska, Michigan, will be holding a public hearing at 9 a.m. at the township hall. The topic is the proposed expansion on the zoning ordinance for STRs. I and some of my fellow property owners will be at this public hearing. We hope to raise awareness about STRs and to encourage other property owners to share their thoughts. My hope is that the township will table the ordinance and put a stop to further approval of STRs until they hear more from residents. Every voice counts.
About the author: Cindy Anderson is a licensed associate real estate broker with Lake Homes Realty. She specializes in waterfront real estate and has served Northwest Michigan for 30 years. She is a waterfront property owner and is active in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.