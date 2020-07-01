The last several months have been difficult for Michigan residents as we dealt with the challenges of navigating the coronavirus pandemic.
Michigan’s teachers, administrators and support staff worked to ensure students and parents have necessary resources to educate students under these extreme and unprecedented circumstances.
As we look toward the future, we must carefully consider the health and safety of our students and teachers. My colleagues and I have talked with school administrators and teachers in our communities to understand what schools need to safely reopen.
The “Return to Learn Plan” outlines top priorities for our schools to allow learning to continue in a safe and healthy environment. The plan includes $1.3 billion in Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) to help pay for costs faced by administrators, teachers and students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan includes another $800 per student so schools can implement health and safety measures for classrooms and enhance distance learning efforts. Students, school employees and parents need complete confidence that classrooms are safe when it is time to return to in-person learning. School districts would receive additional resources to implement smaller class sizes and other adjustments, enhance sanitation procedures, purchase personal protection equipment and make building enhancements to improve safety.
The supplemental also acknowledges we aren’t quite there and includes language and resources to support distance learning. My colleagues and I recognize the extraordinary efforts undertaken by students, teachers, parents and school employees.
Resources are available for all pandemic-related efforts undertaken after the statewide closure of classrooms in March. This includes device purchases, upgrades to networks and wireless connectivity, development of digital curriculum, mailing or personal delivery of educational materials and professional development related to virtual learning.
We also recognize the extraordinary lengths teachers have taken to ensure students could learn after the abrupt and unforeseen closure of school buildings. Our plan provides them with a one-time overtime and hazard payment of $500 to recognize the untold additional hours and tremendous personal cost they incurred while quickly transitioning to distance learning plans and successfully concluding the school year.
This does not end our work. Earlier this month, the governor created the COVID-19 Return to Learn Advisory Council, which was tasked with leading the state’s efforts on students returning to school safely. I am honored to be one of the legislative representatives on the council. I remain committed to working with other members of the council, my colleagues in the Legislature and the governor to ensure a smooth transition as we seek to return to some level of normalcy.
Our students deserve the best education we can provide, and I am proud of the job our educators and support staff do to minimize the interruption the virus caused. We must give our teachers and schools the flexibility they need continue teaching our kids under these extreme circumstances and to be prepared to pivot on a moment’s notice in case something like this happens again.
