Michigan is home to more than 600,000 manufacturing jobs and they rely on Line 5 to do their jobs each day.
The pipeline keeps our economy and our manufacturers moving. Without it, production and delivery costs could skyrocket.
A Line 5 shutdown would create a full-blown economic and energy crisis, which are risks Michigan manufacturers simply cannot afford — neither can the customers who rely on the products we create.
The company that operates Line 5 agreed to a multimillion-dollar investment to build the Great Lakes Tunnel, to protect Michigan’s fuel supply and our environment.
The plan was approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor in 2018, and yet we are yet to see shovels in the ground. Why?
Stall tactics have gotten in the way.
The Great Lakes Tunnel will get the section of Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac out of the water and place it safely in a concrete tunnel far below the lakebed. Building the tunnel will make the already-safe pipeline even safer.
Despite this common-sense plan and the bipartisan, business, industry and union support behind it, stall tactics have prevented the project from moving forward.
As the permitting process is underway through both state and federal regulators, opponents are once again calling for Line 5’s closure while forgetting one key thing: There is no other safe, feasible or affordable way to transport the energy and resources Line 5 provides us every day.
It would take more than 2,000 tanker trucks driving the entire length of our state every 24 hours just to transport the resources Line 5 provides every day throughout the region. This isn’t a viable option in a time of supply chain shortages and no available tanker trucks to compensate for a line closure.
The Great Lakes Tunnel is a win-win for Michigan residents and state and federal regulators. It reduces the risk of a spill to virtually zero and ensures everyone continues to securely get the safe and reliable energy and resources they rely on every day.
Opponents calling for a shutdown must recognize that Line 5 is responsible for thousands of products we use every single day.
Reality and common sense must take center stage ahead of hypotheticals. Line 5 safely delivers 540,000 barrels to light crude oil, light synthetic crude, and natural gas liquids every day. The Great Lakes Tunnel will ensure it can continue to do that in an even safer manner for years to come.
Michigan manufacturers are urging regulators to do the right thing for our state and our country by approving the permits.
It’s easy to see Michigan that relies on Line 5 and needs the Great Lakes Tunnel. The time for the project to move forward is long overdue and every day of delay is one day too long. Keep Line 5 open. Build the Great Lakes Tunnel.
It’s as simple as that.
