Safety is always No. 1 at the U.S. Department of Transportation. Stopping the fatalities that occurs on America’s roads is our greatest, ongoing transportation safety challenge. So it is encouraging to see in newly released traffic crash data that 2018 marked the second consecutive year of declining crash fatalities. Initial estimates for the first half of 2019 are also trending in a positive direction.
The newly-released Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) data show that traffic fatalities overall declined by 2.4 percent in 2018. The fatality rate (per vehicle miles traveled) decreased by 3.4 percent. The 2018 traffic crash data also show that 10 percent fewer children aged 14 and younger were killed, alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities declined 3.6 percent, speeding-related fatalities declined 5.7 percent and motorcyclist fatalities declined 4.7 percent (to 4,985).
The 913 fewer lives lost last year than the previous year is positive news. But 36,560 men, women and children were killed in traffic crashes in 2018. In Michigan, 974 lives were lost in traffic crashes in 2018.
Nearly all of those crashes were preventable. More than 90 percent of serious traffic crashes involve human error — such as paying attention to your phone instead of the road, or driving while impaired, speeding and other reckless driving behaviors.
Pedestrians, bicyclists and those riding e-scooters and other “pedalcyclists” also must be more careful. Drivers need be more watchful for these extremely vulnerable road users. In 2018, pedestrian fatalities increased 3.4 percent (to 6,482) and pedalcyclist fatalities increased 6.5 percent (to 859) — the highest for both since 1990.
Additionally, rural areas continue to suffer a traffic fatality rate twice that of urban areas.
Behavioral changes, vehicle safety innovations and improved infrastructure are the keys to preventing traffic crashes. For several decades, there have been extensive, ongoing safety efforts by government, by law enforcement, advocates and vehicle manufacturers. They all have been working to make people safer drivers, to produce safer vehicles and to improve infrastructure. Advancements in emergency medical services and trauma care also have contributed to a reduction in traffic fatalities.
When crashes occur, vehicle safety innovations — including seat belts and air bags — have improved the odds of survival. More than 90 percent of Americans now wear seat belts. But among motor vehicle occupants killed in traffic crashes, fewer than half were wearing seat belts.
The result of these comprehensive efforts to save lives has been encouraging: Traffic fatalities have declined 33 percent since 1972. That’s remarkable, especially considering that there has been a 156 percent increase in vehicle miles traveled. In fact, the fatality rate in 1972 was nearly four times higher than it is today. Our roads are thankfully much safer than they were 50 years ago, but we still have a long way to go.
Everyone has a role to play in making America’s roads safer, and many reasons to do so — some of whom may be sitting around your dinner table.
