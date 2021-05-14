By Gary L. Street
Enbridge has repeatedly used the scare tactic that gasoline in Michigan will skyrocket in price if Line 5 is shutdown. Due to a damaged pipeline support at the Straits of Mackinac, Line 5 was completely shut down by court order on June 19, 2020. On July 7, 2020, the court allowed Enbridge to restart the west segment of Line 5. On September 10, after 83 days, the east segment, which transports roughly 50 percent of the crude and natural gas liquids in Line 5, was also restarted.
Prior to the shutdown on June 15, Enbridge and others came up with dire predictions on the impact of a shut down — even a partial shutdown — regarding the price and supply of gasoline.
Here are examples:
Without Line 5, “the demand for crude oil in Michigan far exceeds its ability to be supplied,” Al Monaco, the president and CEO of Enbridge, Inc., told the Free Press editorial board. “There would be a significant impact on supply” and “prices are going way up,” along with “the volume of trucks and train cars carrying oil.”
“An extended shutdown of Line 5 would threaten fuel supplies in Michigan and Ohio resulting in critical gasoline supply shortages and gasoline price increases for consumers in Michigan and surrounding region,” Enbridge said in a statement.
“Shutting down the Line 5 pipeline through the Straits of Mackinac — even if only temporarily — will send adverse effects rippling throughout Michigan, other areas of the Midwest and, as well, Ontario and Quebec.”
In the summer of 2020, we had an ideal, real world opportunity to evaluate the impact of a complete shutdown, and a 50 percent shutdown of Line 5 on the price of gasoline in Michigan, Ohio and Canada.
What happened? Nothing.
Nothing like what Enbridge predicted. Before the shutdown, during the shutdown and after the shutdown, the price of gasoline Michigan and Ohio closely tracked the national average. Whether Line 5 was in operation or not, there was no noticeable impact on the price of gasoline in these states, as compared to the national average.
What about Canada? Same story. The price of gasoline in Toronto, when compared to the rest of Canada, was not affected by the shutdown of Line 5.
Despite what Enbridge claims, Line 5 has little impact on the price of gasoline in our region. It is a small contributor to a very big picture. Nevertheless, today we are once again hearing dire predictions.
Enbridge keeps getting it wrong.
About the author: Gary Street is a Registered Professional Engineer in Michigan. He spent 35 years at Dow Chemical in various engineering and management roles. After retiring, he co-founded Midland Engineering, a consulting firm. His work involved environmental issues throughout the U.S. for the next 11 years. After retiring from Midland Engineering, he volunteered with several nonprofit environmental organizations.