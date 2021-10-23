The clock is ticking ─ with the region eager to welcome one of the largest construction projects in North America that will increase energy reliability, enhance the safety our waterways and deliver local labor jobs. As such, we agree that we need to accelerate, not delay, bringing Enbridge’s Great Lakes Tunnel Project to fruition.
Under a 2018 agreement with the State of Michigan, Enbridge committed to constructing the Great Lakes Tunnel in the Straits of Mackinac. Placed deep below the lakebed, the Great Lakes Tunnel will encase a replacement section of Line 5, virtually eliminating the chance of an anchor strike to Line 5 or a release from it.
Recognizing the Great Lakes Tunnel will make a safe pipeline even safer; 70 percent of Michigan favors its construction.
The Great Lakes Tunnel is among the many measures Enbridge is undertaking to help ensure the region continues to receive the energy on which it depends from Line 5.
In 2020 and in a largely unprecedented move for a private company, Enbridge unveiled the Enbridge Straits Maritime Operations Center (ESMOC). The technologically advanced ESMOC mirrors operation centers governmental agencies use throughout the world to help protect ports and waterways.
Staffed round the clock, ESMOC serves as the nerve center for a suite of waterway safety systems Enbridge put in place to help prevent an anchor strike on the dual pipelines in the Straits.
ESMOC coordinates multiple safety measures, including:
- Patrol boats monitoring and performing visual inspections of other vessels traveling through the Straits and their anchor positions
- An alert system that identifies approaching vessels at the Straits and issues a safety notification of the “no anchor zone”
- Radio contact to vessels to confirm anchor position, as needed
- Installation of high-definition cameras placed at each end of the Straits
- Monitoring tools for tracking wind speed and wave heights in the Straits.
If ESMOC is unable to use these measures to resolve potential risk posed by a passing vessel, ESMOC staff can order the immediate precautionary shutdown of the dual pipelines.
ESMOC is a part of Enbridge’s investment in the largest, most comprehensive maintenance and inspection program of any pipeline system in the world. To help ensure Line 5 can continue to serve this region well as it has for more than 68 years, the Great Lakes Tunnel will advance safety to the next level.
The Great Lakes Tunnel reflects our doing what is best to protect the waterways while providing safely the energy that heats homes, schools and businesses.
Refineries in Michigan, four other states and Canada also use the light crude oil from Line 5 to produce the transportation fuel that keeps cars, trucks, planes, farm equipment and construction equipment moving.
Line 5 is at the heart of America’s infrastructure and economy.
Enbridge looks forward to the time when the Great Lakes Tunnel will be reality, helping to secure a safe and reliable energy future that continues to protect our shared waterways.