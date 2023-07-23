In our shared vision of fostering a more inclusive society, I want to express my deep appreciation for the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s commitment to DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion).
In particular, the foundation’s DEI Fund grants have become a vital catalyst for Arts for All, which is dedicated to providing arts and cultural experiences for people with disabilities in our community.
There is a transformative power of inclusion — the “I” in DEI. At Arts for All, we firmly believe that the arts are the key to unlocking personal growth, self-expression and social connection for individuals with disabilities.
Thanks to the Community Foundation’s DEI Fund grants, Arts for All continues to cultivate an inclusive space where people with disabilities can explore their creativity, share their talents and feel a sense of belonging.
With the support of the Community Foundation and other generous donors, Arts for All has developed inclusive programs, adaptive classes and accessible performances tailored to diverse abilities. Through these initiatives, we have witnessed the immense artistic potential within each individual, providing them with the opportunity to flourish on their own terms.
Beyond artistic expression, the arts foster social connection and promote acceptance. Our collaborative projects, interactive workshops and inclusive performances have transformed barriers into bridges, enabling individuals to experience the joy of shared creativity and establish lasting connections.
What’s more, the impact of inclusion in the arts extends far beyond the participants themselves. Arts for All has fostered empathy, understanding and appreciation among our broader community. By providing inclusive arts programs, our participants can challenge stereotypes, showcase their unique abilities and help reshape societal perceptions. Our community becomes richer and more compassionate as we embrace diversity in all its forms.
One of our participants, who struggles with speech impairments, recently shared how our karaoke events have helped improve her speech. This powerful testimony reinforces our belief in the transformative power of the arts and the significance of inclusion. Moments like this fuel our passion.
Looking forward, we recognize that our journey toward inclusion is ongoing. The Community Foundation’s steadfast commitment to DEI and providing support through DEI Fund grants provides a solid basis for continuous progress. By fostering a truly inclusive community, we pave the way for a brighter and more equitable future for all across our region.
