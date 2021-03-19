So far, 2021 has been full of major Michigan developments in the evolution of electric vehicles (EVs).
General Motors announced it will eliminate both gasoline and diesel light-duty cars and SUVs in its fleet by 2035, planning a fully electric fleet thereafter. Ford followed with news of a $29 billion investment in electric and self-driving cars, pledging that nearly its entire European vehicle fleet will be electric in the not-too-distant future.
The acceleration of electrifying our cars and trucks is positive news. As a professional engineer and EV owner, I am convinced that EVs will provide a superior and more affordable personal transportation experience than most drivers are accustomed to.
What needs to happen alongside this development is the build-out of Michigan and the country’s EV charging infrastructure.
A recent Fortune article highlighting the GM announcement mentioned how GM’s own Chief Sustainability Officer Dane Parker had to “trade in his company-issued Chevy Bolt for an internal-combustion-powered Chevy Cruze when the COVID crisis took hold. Because of the pandemic, Parker no longer was driving to his office at GM’s headquarters, which has plentiful electric-charging facilities. And there’s no such infrastructure at the apartment complex in which he lives in a Detroit suburb.”
As a business owner dependent on travel and tourism, I am keenly aware of the need to be ready for the new transportation reality EVs will bring. That’s why we’ve installed charging stations at our northern Michigan resort. We want all travelers to know we are open for their business and all of Michigan needs to be as well.
Last month there was news that more charging stations will dot Interstate 94 because of some grant funding, but we need a comprehensive and coordinated effort to ensure the new EVs rolling off the assembly line have the infrastructure to keep them powered across the entire state.
Michigan has always been home to innovators, and I believe we are up to this new technology challenge. Increasing our use of EVs will foster energy independence, spark innovation and put Michigan’s manufacturing culture and know-how to work right here.
So, let’s build the charging infrastructure, train our workforce for the new realities and drive full speed into a clean, cost-effective transportation future.
About the author: Jim MacInnes is the CEO of Crystal Mountain Resort and a member of the Leadership Council for the Michigan Conservative Energy Forum, which promotes market-based energy policies that foster competition, diversification and technological advancement.