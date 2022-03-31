By Jack O’malley
People throughout northern Michigan tell me about the struggles of the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency. Between needed benefits not being paid in a timely fashion and poor customer service, we don’t have a system that works for them and their families.
Through work on multiple committees, I sought answers from UIA leaders so we can develop lasting solutions. We’re still getting information on UIA’s performance, and it’s more bad news.
A recent auditor general report found UIA officials didn’t ensure background checks were conducted on hires made to handle a surge in benefit claims. Thus, people previously convicted of financial crimes such as embezzlement and identity theft could access sensitive information — and some continued to after no longer working with the agency.
I’ve supported these audits because they deliver transparency and accountability. Tax dollars from hard-working people help fund state departments and agencies, and many use these services daily. The reports are also a way to see if the remedies the agency says it’s putting in place are working.
I recently spoke with UIA leaders to convey what people feel has caused problems and to see what we can do about it. These aren’t efforts to drag the agency through the mud. Representatives in the Legislature want to get this right — and we need to.
Previous directors appointed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer failed — letting the state down when people needed them to perform efficiently. One who resigned got a taxpayer-funded separation agreement of $85,000. While he was director, the agency disabled fraud detection tools and reassigned fraud investigation personnel — opening the door for millions of taxpayer dollars to be lost.
Another director who was brought in to clean up the agency’s mistakes oversaw a negligent rollout of federal assistance. She was moved to a different department. I hope the newest director, Julia Dale, can work toward a better product.
As this rotating door of leaders casts uncertainty over UIA and its practices, the Legislature prioritizes the people. I’ve sponsored legislation within a package of bills working to reform UIA. The plans establish a consistent and accelerated review process for claims while protecting workers and small-business owners. My bill, which passed the House with bipartisan support in January, would create a reliable independent citizens’ advocate for unemployment who acts on behalf of the people to answer their questions.
The level at which the UIA’s trust fund has been depleted — from more than $4.5 billion to less than $1 billion during the pandemic — shouldn’t fall on hard-working job providers. I voted to advance a $100 million investment that will help offset the fraud that occurred while providing relief to the fund. Small businesses have been through enough the past two years. They shouldn’t be penalized for something that wasn’t their fault.
Instead of taking our finger out of one hole in the boat to plug another, we need to look at constructing something more effective. The agency shows a pattern of causing problems by addressing others — and that must change if it is to have any chance at sustained success.
About the author: Jack O’Malley, of Lake Ann, is in his second term in the Michigan House of Representatives. He serves residents in Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties.
