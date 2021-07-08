American institutions are examining their racial injustice and discrimination practices and policies. As this critical work continues, communities of color and minorities live in systems rife with disparities and prejudice. While news coverage of extreme acts of racial discrimination, hate and violence spurs action, this heightened sense of awareness can heavily impact the mental health and well-being of individuals in these communities.
Impacts on adults
Constant reminders of racism and discrimination can impact an individual’s mental health — no matter their lived experience. In the 24/7 news cycle, the prevalence of videos and photos of violence, injustice and acts of hate in America can be stressful and traumatizing. Individuals can carry sadness and grief as a result. For example, the National Alliance on Mental Illness states Black adults in the U.S. are more likely than white adults to report persistent symptoms of emotional distress, such as sadness, hopelessness and feeling like everything is an effort.
Some things to keep in mind about how adults might react:
- Stress reactions to traumatic events depend upon the severity and may last a few days to a few months, or longer.
- Symptoms of a stress reaction can be physical, cognitive, emotional and behavioral.
Taking a break from media coverage of current events and focusing on personal health and wellness may not feel productive, but it’s a good first step to reducing stress and focusing on what to do next. Professional assistance from a counselor may be necessary to overcome powerful trauma.
Impacts on children
Children experience the same emotions as adults. Yet they cannot cope with their feelings in the same way.
The prevalence of social media in older children’s lives makes them vulnerable to being overexposed to traumatic events in the media depicting acts of racism and aggression, which can negatively impact their mental health.
For children, carrying chronic stress can lead to physical changes in their body that can cause inflammation, putting them more at risk for chronic disease throughout their lives.
Impact on physical health
Mental health is tied to physical health. As an individual’s mental health suffers, so will their sense of well-being. The body’s reaction to stress is fight or flight, meaning if the body experiences stress over a long time, it will operate in “lifesaving” mode.
As a result, individuals with long-term stress might experience issues with immune system, digestive system, cardiovascular system, reproductive system, headaches, sleeplessness, sadness, anger and irritability.
If stress continues, it could contribute to serious health problems including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and issues including depression and anxiety. Seeking help from a licensed mental health provider to process emotions tied to racial injustices is necessary to avoid long-term health problems from chronic stress.
Find help
While members of minority communities may face barriers to accessing the treatment and care they need, help is available. Individuals without insurance can access free or low-cost mental health services through community mental health programs, federally-qualified health centers, free or low-cost care locations and safety net clinics. Those with insurance can call the number on the back of the insurance I.D. card to connect with a mental health provider.
About the authors: William Beecroft, M.D., is a medical director of behavioral health at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Bridget Hurd is vice president of inclusion and diversity at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more mental health tips, visit AHealthierMichigan.org.