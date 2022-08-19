Last month, the Record-Eagle published an editorial from the Detroit News calling on Michigan regulators to approve the Line 5 tunnel project, which would allow Canadian oil giant Enbridge to pump oil and gas under the Straits of Mackinac for the next century. Like an oil spill, the editorial spread slick industry lies and misinformation that are both dangerous and hard to clean up.
According to the editorial, “The tunnel would assure reliable supplies of petroleum products, protect the lakes and wouldn’t cost taxpayers a nickel.” Let’s unpack that.
First, Line 5 does not supply much petroleum to Michigan, or in fact to the Midwest. In fact, 90 percent of the oil flowing through the pipeline is sent to users in Canada. For years, Enbridge has been spreading the lie that gas prices would shoot through the roof if Line 5 were shut down. That fantasy was debunked last month, when court documents from Enbridge’s own expert revealed that shutting down Line 5 would raise the price of gas by just half a cent per gallon in Michigan and Wisconsin. So much for “reliable supplies” of petroleum.
It’s even more laughable to pretend that the tunnel project would “protect the lakes,” considering Enbridge’s track record: 30 leaks along Line 5 in the past 50 years, and the largest land-based oil spill in the U.S., which continues to impact the people and wildlife of the Kalamazoo River. Enbridge pretends that the tunnel project would prevent leaks, but recent testimony from pipeline expert Richard Kuprewicz makes plain that the enhanced risk of a catastrophic explosion could endanger both human lives and the Great Lakes by releasing oil into the Straits.
The Michigan Public Service Commission is right to raise safety concerns about the tunnel project. They are asking questions that Enbridge would rather not answer. And readers should know that when Line 5 does rupture, Enbridge will have no legal obligation to clean it up. Their American subsidiary companies, who did make a commitment, don’t have enough resources to address a catastrophic oil spill.
That’s why Attorney General Dana Nessel said in 2019 that “the people of the state of Michigan could be left holding the bag for more than a billion dollars in unfunded liability.” That’s a heck of a lot more than a nickel.
The truth is that Line 5 can be shut down with little to no impact on Michigan families and small businesses — and it should be. It’s much riskier to allow Enbridge to endanger our waters, our fisheries and our livelihoods with the Line 5 tunnel project. That’s why my Tribal Nation, the Bay Mills Indian Community, is intervening in the case before the Michigan Public Service Commission. The Straits are the center of creation for our people, and we retain the right to hunt, fish and gather there as we have for a millennia. The Line 5 tunnel is a clear and present threat to our all of this, and to the 40 million people who rely on the Great Lakes for our drinking water. It’s time to stop repeating industry talking points and start asking real questions about Line 5.
About the author: Whitney Gravelle is president of the Bay Mills Indian Community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.