The Earth is at a crossroads and holistic systems thinking is critically needed.
Our fresh water, the air we breath, the soils we need for trees and food and our commons (parks and public lands) are under attack by unrestrained, greedy capitalists that would mine, poison and pave over all that sustains us.
For more than 41 years, Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council (NMEAC) has been dedicated to “education and action” on behalf of this Earth that we need for all life including us.
It all began with opposition to the Big Rock Nuclear Plant that is now decommissioned and waiting for permanent clean up. The mess left behind includes spent but still active fuel rods on the shore of Lake Michigan and a contaminated landscape. Other early NMEAC actions helped the shutting down the toxic waste dumping from a cherry processing plant and joining with Traverse City to litigate for the clean up of Boardman Lake after toxic waste was disposed of along its shore and in the lake by early manufacturers. We have also joined with other groups in northwest Michigan to protect wetlands, forests, wildlife and public lands.
Showing up at meetings is part of the ongoing battle, and many government bodies have taken advantage of the fact that no one could be at their meetings to comment. They do not understand that putting the environment first is important for us and the health of all living beings.
NMEAC has also been part of the OWDM (Oil and Water Don’t Mix) state coalition working to shut down Line 5, the 68-year-old pipeline that is under the Straits of Mackinaw. It wasn’t properly supported as required by permit, and many studies have shown how compromised and corroded it is, or the fact that it may break treaties with Native American tribes. Our work on this continues with many rallies, protests and of course getting information to the public. As always, prevention is easier and less expensive than cleanups.
Educating and acting on the climate crisis, its radical uncertainty and the need to change to green renewable energy within the next 10 years is critical. Scientists studying the glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica warned us recently in Nature Magazine of the folly of “business as usual” in burning fossil fuels with all its consequences.
NMEAC is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization. We help clean-up beaches, plant trees, support efforts for green renewable energy and lobby for laws that protect wildlife, lakes and streams from pollutants. We donate our time and energy to protect that which sustains us, you and all our children and grandchildren. When future generations ask what did you do when the Earth was being raped and destroyed, we hope they have something better to remember about us: a healthier Earth for all to live upon.
If you want to learn more check out our website at www.nmeac.org. You can sign up for our email or join a specific group for more involvement. Turn your attention to the problems, and be part of the solution.
About the author: Ann Rogers is the chair of Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council. She lives in Traverse City.