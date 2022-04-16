With Earth Day approaching, we remember our reliance on a healthy, stable and dependable environment. Thanks to climate change, the world isn’t dependable. Climate change harms Michigan communities.
The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report confirming what we’re experiencing, but it’s not too late to take climate action. The report shows that delaying action will make things worse. Rainstorms grow in intensity and frequency, and climate change-fueled extreme weather causes intense flooding, sewage overflows and damaged properties. Michigan’s dated infrastructure isn’t equipped to handle our current weather. Storms in 2021 caused nearly 10 billion gallons of sewer waters to overflow into our waterways, and another summer of extreme weather is coming.
As the president outlined in his State of the Union address, we can address climate-fueled extreme weather by passing clean energy investments while fulfilling his administration’s Justice40 Initiative to ensure benefits reach disadvantaged communities. It starts with expanding clean energy, particularly to underserved communities — communities of color and other underrepresented communities that bear the brunt of climate change and pollution. Having clean air to breathe and clean water to drink shouldn’t be a luxury. The Justice40 initiative can ensure the communities hit hardest by climate change aren’t left behind. With a clean energy future, everybody wins. This isn’t true for our current fossil fuel-based economy, which exacerbates environmental injustice across the county.
The crisis in Ukraine brought our reliance on oil and gas to the forefront. Subject to the volatility of world markets, fossil fuels are expensive for Michigan. At about $4 per gallon, our families spend hard-earned money at the gas pumps, while our communities struggle to combat the consequences of the climate crisis that the fossil fuel industry is fueling. One month of extreme weather in Michigan resulted in at least $86 million in damages. This isn’t sustainable!
As the manufacturing capital of our nation, Michigan can pioneer necessary change: moving away from oil and gas and toward clean energy. As of 2020, 113,456 Michiganders worked in clean energy. We can grow this critical sector with investments in good-paying jobs and extended and expanded tax credits for clean energy generation that will help everyone access the clean energy economy.
With the bold climate investments, we can add more than 143,000 jobs over the next five years. Manufacturers are investing in Michigan, creating jobs and making Michigan a hub for the future. With investments in clean energy, Michiganders will see more high-paying jobs, more affordable energy bills and more reliable electricity.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed $550 billion in climate, justice and jobs investments in 2021, and it’s up to the Senate to make sure bold climate and clean energy investments reach those in need. Sens. Stabenow and Peters are committed to environmental justice and equitable climate action. Besides the president’s commitment to climate action and the promise of Justice40, our leaders must collaborate to deliver on clean energy and achieve true energy independence.
Climate can’t wait; environmental justice can’t wait. Earth Day can be a turning point and our leaders must get climate done.
About the authors: Tim Skrotzki is a senior market development lead for Elevate. Hank Love is the director for Midwest market development and strategy at Elevate. They represent the nonprofit’s Michigan-based team. Elevate strives to fight climate change and environmental injustice.
