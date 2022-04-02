The Associated PressBy Linda Koebert
If you read with dismay, as I did, the recent Ticker article about out-of-control home prices in northern Michigan, you might feel that Traverse City is now closed to anyone who doesn’t arrive with baskets of cash. That would be a tragedy for all of us.
A vibrant community must include housing for people working in all sectors: service, nonprofit, for-profit, everyone. It must provide housing for year-round residents who make the city work. In a a seller’s market, affordable housing is a challenge, but there are things that can be done.
The list of 2022 Planning Commission goals include innovative proposals to carve out additional housing units in our neighborhoods. These zoning changes are described in Dan Parolek’s book “Missing Middle Housing,” an easy-to-read compilation of possibilities. To consider changes, we must tamp down our fears and open up our minds. The preservationists among us resist changes that affect neighborhoods as they perceive them. Those looking for a future in Traverse City know that adding an accessory dwelling unit or transforming a single family home into a duplex will not destroy the integrity of a neighborhood, but add to its vibrancy.
During a recent trip to Maui, my husband and I stayed in a working class neighborhood. Prices are high in northern Michigan, but the prices on an island paradise are jaw dropping. The residents were living on lots that once had single family homes. Garages had been converted or tiny units added behind the main house. These gentle changes provided more housing stock while maintaining a single family neighborhood feel. Were there more cars? Sure. But were there more families adding to the economy and community? You bet!
A change in zoning to legalize more housing stock is only one leg of the teetering housing stool, but it’s a start. Adding more units in neighborhoods should be something we embrace.
I’m inspired by a newly formed group called LiveTC that is committed to educate and persuade residents to help create a YIMBY (“Yes In My Backyard”) culture. Many members are personally affected by the lack of housing opportunities. They feel an urgency to make easy changes now while waiting for those that take years.
Our city is only 8 square miles of highly coveted land. We embrace our unique neighborhoods and our views of the bay. We also fear becoming the Aspen of the Midwest where only the wealthy can afford to buy. It’s time to take action by considering outside the box thinking.
It’s not sustainable to restrict building heights in the few places taller buildings are zoned and insist on one lot, one family, in neighborhoods. We don’t want to slam the door on potential employees, aspiring students, small family units and remote workers who want to share what we treasure. Let’s welcome everyone who aspires to make Traverse City great, by expanding our places to call home.
About the author: Linda Koebert is a retired educator, downtown resident and former Traverse City planning commissioner.
