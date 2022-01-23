In Traverse City, we owe our forefathers thanks along with criticism. We are forever grateful for ridding the industrial past on West Bay and preserving 2 miles of public bay front. However, building the Grandview Parkway in the 1950s created a barrier. The Parkway provided needed access along the bay but was designed with moving cars as the priority. This project was seen in a positive light in the 1950s, as many road projects were across the country. In the past few decades, we have begun to realize some of the negative impacts.
MDOT is in the process of completely rebuilding East Front Street from Garfield Avenue to Franklin Street, and Grandview Parkway to Division Street. The proposed $19 million MDOT design includes added space for cars. This will increase road capacity and speeds. Their message to city staff and in one public meeting this fall was “here is the 70% design — what do you think?”
I don’t like it, and I think we should start over from scratch.
East Front Street is a barrier that separates our neighborhoods from Sunset Park, the Senior Center and Bryant Park. The Parkway separates neighborhoods and downtown from the 2 miles of parkland along West Bay. There are a few bells and whistles in MDOT’s proposal that aim to help cyclists and pedestrians access West Bay. The problem with these roads is that they not only prevent safe access to the bay, but they also degrade our precious resource.
Picture a family on bikes, little ones weaving back and forth on a crowded sidewalk or trail, with no buffer between fast flowing traffic. It’s scary. The high speeds also generate high levels of noise. If you travelled on the TART Trail across the Murchie Bridge, you know you cannot talk with your companion because of the never-ending traffic noise. West End Beach and Clinch Park Beach are degraded because of Parkway noise. Sit on the bay and listen to the waves lap on the shore? Nope.
What’s next? Part of the problem with these designs is some sections are limited to the historic 66-foot public right-of-way, so this design will leave little room for sidewalks. What could work here? How about the Eighth Street design that was recently built? Good, safe access for people walking and on bikes, space for trees and greenery and the ability to safely and efficiently move large volumes of auto and truck traffic. Some in the community were outraged over the thought of reducing four lanes on Eighth Street to three. The city decided to try it, and it appears to be working wonderfully.
What do we want as a community? What do we care about as we try to maintain a small-town feel? Why are we prioritizing the car? Some small changes for drivers could mean major benefits for cyclists, pedestrians and the community. We need to get this right; this road will be here for 50 years. Join me in demanding MDOT slow down and conduct a shared visioning process. How can we spend $19 million in public dollars without public input?
About the author: Bob Otwell is a 1971 graduate of Traverse City High School. He holds degrees in civil engineering and founded Otwell Mawby PC in Traverse City in 1988. He served as the executive director of TART Trails from 2001-2010. He has lived in Traverse City with his wife Laura for more than 30 years, and they raised three children.