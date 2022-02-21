Before we criticize longtime residents who own homes, pay taxes and abide by zoning regulations, we must question whether we can build our way out of this housing crisis with a product (financing) that our economic system continues to take as much as it can from people in order to enrich the lives of those at the top (developers and banks).
In 2006 Federated Properties came to town wanting to build a four-story parking deck with four-stories of luxury condos on top. They wanted residents to support $16 million in public bonding to accomplish this. They offered one affordable unit, some parking and wanted the city to be responsible for long-term maintenance of the structure. The project went to a citizen vote and failed miserably. It did not meet the City Master Plan which called for maintaining the character of our downtown nor did citizens support subsidizing luxury downtown condos.
The New Neighborhood concept in Empire was originally marketed as affordable-housing. Its original intent was to provide housing at more affordable costs. It now has mostly developed into a second home/vacation home extension to the village. Is that what “up-zoning” was really meant to do?
Proponents of density increases and up-zoning argue that by allowing more dense construction, it will encourage more housing supply and in turn will provide affordable housing. A 2019 study published in the journal “Urban Affairs Review” analyzed the impact of new up-zoning policies in areas of Chicago. The study concluded that over a five year period, up-zoning didn’t increase housing supply but it did increase land values in those areas of the city.
Increasing density with “market-rate” units will only increase housing that is unaffordable. Market-rate units will never be affordable to low-income and extremely low-income renters. These units will push those who most need housing away while leading to more luxury housing and vacation rentals which mostly benefit developer/investors and will accelerate the gentrification of our neighborhoods.
Some have tried to manipulate zoning and feed off public programs like TIF and Brownfield to build bigger and higher for profit. But when crunching the numbers, developers admit that affordable housing just does not work downtown. More recently a few taller buildings were voted down by our electorate based on the rules set up in our City Charter. Some seem to think that the majority doesn’t count and rules don’t matter. Our Charter has been written to maintain and protect the character of our town of 15,000 residents and all the citizens trying to afford to live here.
Affordable housing is greatly needed and must be subsidized but subsidies and zoning changes should not go to those at the top who are only interested in the highest and best use of the land for profit. Housing groups like WODA-Cooper and Homestretch are our best options and properties outside our high-cost downtown might be better suited for affordable housing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.