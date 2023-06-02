By Heather Patterson
When visiting Traverse City in June, one can’t help but notice that it’s Pride Month. It’s a time when we, as a community, celebrate our LGBTQIA+ members, acknowledge and remember the past and work toward an equitable future.
It’s more than once-a-year colorful signage and rainbows on Front Street. It’s an opportunity to reflect and renew our commitment to advocate, understand, and educate. It’s an opportunity to look at issues impacting our community through an LGBTQIA+ lens.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 44% of women who identify as lesbian and more than 60% of those who identify as bisexual have experienced rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner at some point in their lifetimes. That compares with 35% of heterosexual women.
This violence is not limited to women. In the same study, 26% of gay men and 37% of bisexual men have experienced rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner — compared with 29% of heterosexual men.
The misconception that domestic violence is mainly a “straight” issue and doesn’t occur often in LGBTQIA+ relationships is still believed by society. As common as that belief is, it’s far from the truth. The truth is abuse isn’t tied to a person’s sexual identity. Abuse can happen to anyone. It doesn’t discriminate. Abuse is about the exertion of power and control. Period.
At the Women’s Resource Center, we know LGBTQIA+ individuals are more likely to experience abuse than their heterosexual counterparts. This is because of societal discrimination, stigma, and a lack of legal protections. Fear, lack of awareness, systematic discrimination and absence of inclusiveness perpetuate the misconceptions surrounding domestic violence. These misconceptions further marginalize survivors who are already reluctant to report their abuse or access lifesaving services because they fear being further discriminated against.
We as a community can counteract these misconceptions, stand up for their rights, amplify their voices, validate their experiences and point them to resources when they need help.
At the Women’s Resource Center, we work at state and local levels to make sure LGBTQIA+ victims and survivors get the help they need. We are an ally, a safe space, and we advocate for policies that protect all individuals from abuse, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Now is the time to ask ourselves how we can help create change and bring greater awareness to issues impacting our LGBTQIA+ community. As a community, we can work toward the goal of breaking down harmful misconceptions and ensuring that all people, no matter their sexuality or gender identity, feel seen and believed and receive safe and inclusive support.
For those suffering from domestic violence, call the Women’s Resource Center hotline 24/7 at 800-554-4972.
About the author: Heather Patterson is grant administrator at the Women’s Resource Center for the Grand Traverse Area and advocates for people experiencing abuse.
