Michigan cities, farmlands, dunes, rivers and Great Lakes are spectacular settings for motion picture storytelling. We must diversify our economy and allow filmmakers to utilize our state and employ our workforce.
The Michigan House and Senate will vote on legislation for a film tax credit. Forty states and municipalities benefit from the multibillion-dollar film industry. The loudest debates on this bill focus on the “cost verses value.”
Many industries benefitted from state-sponsored incentives: automotive, education and commercial real estate. There are costs to helping industries grow and produce jobs. Incentives have proven the monetary value as evidenced by those with film incentives.
Film production will positively impact Michigan catering, lodging, location rentals, lumber yards and equipment rental with thousands of new jobs and millions of dollars in new business.
Opponents of film incentives say wealthy producers, directors and actors don’t need financial help to launch their productions and inflate their salaries. In reality, many jobs are blue-collar — camera operators, set designers, electricians, lighting professionals, makeup and hair stylists, construction workers and support staff.
The film industry is also misrepresented as an “in-and-out” business. Critics say the jobs new movie productions will bring won’t offer consistent income. While most film workers are hired project to project, their yearly incomes average between $55,000-75,000. That’s on par with teachers, automotive factory workers, truck drivers and middle managers. Much of the industry is supported by union labor, meaning medical and pension benefits with jobs.
Cities compete to host the Super Bowl, not for the ticket sales alone. The total value of the investment is businesses — hotel, restaurant, hospitality, parking lots — that produce millions of dollars of return on investment. That helped spark the renaissance in Detroit. The same is true with building a sustainable film industry. Plus, the positive exposure our state receives from being onstage for the world to see boosts tourism and/or future real estate and business investment.
Impact studies focus on “ticket sales” and not holistic economic and intrinsic value. Not all studies apply the same metrics and multipliers when evaluating the revenue output verses the economic investment. Applying one tax dollar spent returns X amount tax revenue; no incentive program pays a dollar return on a dollar invested.
The tax credit bills examined other film incentives to build a fiscally responsible and sustainable film industry in Michigan. The bills favor jobs and small business activity. They have a higher credit for in-state labor, and a licensed Michigan independent CPA must verify this and qualified expenditures.
The program is transferrable, non-refundable tax credit. Applicants receive a voucher or credit upon completing a production against a future tax liability, ensuring money never leaves the state.
People who oppose the new tax credit legislation mention the film rebate program of 2008-2014. This isn’t like that bill. The proposed film credit of 30% means Michigan receives 70% of the millions of dollars in new state spending and tax revenue.
Other states have attracted the film industry to produce thousands of jobs and economic impact for small businesses. Michigan should return to the business. We need to support this bill.
About the author: Peter Klein is the director of photography and executive board member of the Michigan Film Industry Association.
