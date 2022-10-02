It was 10 minutes to 10, a hot evening in late July. Kole Thomas, my youngest grandson and I, were down by the Boardman River where he had been fishing for at least a couple of hours. Kole had spotted a bass and for about half an hour was casting a lure near that bass. Twice, he had hooked it — only to watch it fall back into the river.
“Grandpa, I’m going to keep casting in front of him (the bass). That will make him mad and he’ll hit the lure again. I think I’ll catch him within 50 casts.”
“Wait a minute, Kole. It’s almost 10 and we haven’t eaten supper yet. You know we’re leaving early tomorrow morning for Frankfort to go fishing. We have to go in.”
Kole agreed with me. I fixed cheeseburgers and fried potatoes, and we were in bed by about midnight. We got up early, had a quick breakfast of scrambled eggs and toast. We were at my daughter Sarah’s house before 8 a.m. Kole and another of my grandsons, Cash, were planning on fishing for the rest of the day.
Kole will be a ninth-grader next year and wants to join the Hart High School Fishing Club. He wants to go to Adrian College because they have a fishing team.
After I dropped Kole off, I started thinking about something Kole had said down by the Boardman. Repeated casts would make the bass mad, causing the fish to strike the lure. Do fish get mad?
Kole and Cash are the fishermen in my family. They will skip two meals if the fish are biting. If Kole and Cash say fish have tempers, that’s good enough for me. Fish get mad.
Fish certainly have plenty of reasons to get mad. The oceans are warming up; they’re polluted. Islands of debris and plastic garbage are common. There are areas in the oceans that are depleted of oxygen: Dead zones. The oceans are not healthy. Some fish species are extinct and more than 1,500 species are endangered. What if rivers could speak?
They wouldn’t be saying, “All is well and we’re happy.” The world’s rivers are drying up. Global warming, caused by excessive carbon dioxide, science tells us, is destroying the air, soil and water.
We may be able to change this if we act globally, if we start trying to protect the rivers and oceans. We have to work together, think together, talk together, to bring the oceans and rivers back to a more natural state.
Everything is connected. The mayflies that the fish eat need to live in a muddy bank with clean soil. The black willow trees remove toxins from the soil. We have to plan and act if we are going to have healthy air, clean rivers, clean lakes and clean oceans. We can save the rivers.
With hard work and reasonable goals for the future, my great-, great-, great-grandkids might say, “I’m gonna make that bass mad.”
About the author: Pierre Odum writes for the Riverview Terrace Gazette, is vice president of the Riverview Terrace Resident Council and is a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. He lives in Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.