President Joseph Biden proclaimed June as National Immigrant Heritage Month, which honors America as a nation of immigrants who have contributed much to our labor and economic growth.
Diversity is the fabric of our combined immigrant stories and helps us create an inclusive and thriving American economy, flourishing communities and financial security.
This month invites us to remember the contributions of immigrants who participate in the American economy and start small businesses, create jobs, and foster innovation in manufacturing, science, technology, agri-business, retail, education, care services and many other industries.
I’m the proud daughter of immigrants, an Asian American woman of color who is an advocate for inclusive economic growth and entrepreneurship. My mother was an immigrant from the Philippines who was widowed one month after becoming a citizen. She had three children under the age of 5 and found herself a single parent who had to work two minimum-wage jobs just to put food on the table.
Along the way, and unbeknownst to her at the time, a part-time side hustle as a domestic childcare worker made her a self-employed entrepreneur. With that one stint, she represents entrepreneurs from socioeconomically disadvantaged communities that today the Small Business Administration is making concerted efforts to reach.
Under President Biden’s Invest in America initiative, the SBA is meeting people where they are at, from the bottom-up to the middle-out.
I know firsthand how wealth is linked to improved health status and housing security, but business ownership is the best way — next to home ownership — to build wealth. However, access to resources to build social capital, knowledge capital and financial capital is challenging for low- and moderate-income and working-class individuals seeking to start and grow small businesses.
American commitment to diversity and inclusion creates a more level playing field for disadvantaged and immigrant communities in urban and rural areas. U.S. Census data shows that foreign-born immigrants account for 25% of the rural Hispanic and Latino population, and 74% of the rural Asian population in the United States. Under the leadership of SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, who is the highest-ranking Hispanic/Latina cabinet member, the SBA has made reforms to reduce systemic barriers and strengthen entrepreneurship by:
- Broadening access to affordable capital by reducing red tape so that more rural and underserved communities can access flexible, affordable capital. A lack of, or poor creditworthiness, is a barrier to financing for many immigrant entrepreneurs. The SBA is doubling down on mission-based lending by expanding access to business financing and providing no-cost capital management counseling and education for owners who have low or limited credit and assets. It’s easy to find help at more than 900 locations nationwide through our SBA field offices and resource partners.
- Boosting outreach to diaspora first-generation immigrant small business owners to teach them how to export their products and services to their ancestral countries. By becoming a global small business, exporting can help immigrant entrepreneurs increase their bottomline and create jobs in their local communities by doing business with the 96% of consumers outside the U.S.
I am proud to work with my dedicated colleagues at the U.S. Small Business Administration who are implementing initiatives on the ground that modernize the SBA and broaden access to resources for the nation’s 33 million small business owners. For more information on how the SBA can help — and to find a local SBA field office in the Great Lakes region, visit www.sba.gov.
