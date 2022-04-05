Women in predominantly Black communities have a 63% higher rate of severe maternal morbidity — unexpected outcomes from labor and delivery that impact health, including death — than women in predominantly white communities. Women in predominantly Hispanic communities have a 32% higher rate of severe maternal morbidity than women in predominantly white communities. Often, deaths are preventable.
Social determinants of health
Social determinants of health influence health outcomes for mothers and children, including economic stability, neighborhood and physical environment, education, food security and access to healthy options, community and social context and access to competent, quality health care.
Individuals may have difficulty accessing care to maintain a healthy pregnancy because they lack transportation to doctor’s visits or cannot get off work for appointments.
Unconscious bias
Besides poverty’s impact, racism and discrimination within society can put people of color at risk for adverse health outcomes. Unconscious biases can affect how someone’s concerns are viewed and responded to in a health care setting.
For example, Black mothers may be more likely to have existing chronic conditions that put them at higher risk for complications after having a baby than white mothers, including anemia, hypertension, high body mass index and preeclampsia. Providers may not ask patients the right questions because they make assumptions about them based on unconscious biases.
Doctor visits for pregnant women
Appointments are recommended for mothers during and after pregnancy to ensure the baby is growing and the mother remains healthy. If there are complications or risk factors, health care providers may recommend more frequent visits.
Traditional appointment schedule:
- Weeks four to 28 of pregnancy: one checkup each month
- Weeks 28-36: two checkups every month
- Weeks 36-41: one checkup each week
- Six weeks after birth: one checkup
Urgent maternal warning signs can occur during pregnancy or the first year after delivery that should prompt an immediate trip to the doctor. These include: chest pain or rapid heartrate; difficulty breathing; dizziness or fainting; extreme swelling of face or hands; extreme tiredness; fever of 100.4 or higher; headache that gets worse or won’t go away; severe belly pain; severe nausea or vomiting; severe swelling, redness or pain in legs and arms; stopped or slowed fetal movement during pregnancy; thoughts of self harm or harm to the baby; vaginal bleeding or leaking and vision changes.
Doctor visits for babies
Appointments with a pediatrician are recommended for babies following birth to ensure warning signs of health issues are addressed.
Well-child appointment schedule for infants: the first week (3-5 days old), 1 month, 2 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months old. Between ages 1-2, toddlers are seen every three months. They see the doctor again at 2.5 and 3, after which they see the doctor once a year.
Encouraging women who want to become pregnant, are pregnant or were recently pregnant see their health care provider regularly — and knowing the signs of maternal health concerns — helps improve health outcomes for women of color and their families. Acknowledging unconscious bias in our systems is another step to addressing its role in the decision-making process when providing care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.