By Dr. Kristyn Gregory and Shanthi Appelo
Feeding and eating disorders skyrocketed during the pandemic; calls to help lines nearly doubled. With routines disrupted and increased isolation, many turned to social media and emotional eating.
Diet culture, weight loss challenges and a distorted view of beauty permeate through social media and can damage individuals predisposed to depression, anxiety and eating disorders.
Feeding and eating disorders are biological, and some people are genetically predisposed.
Disordered eating is irregular behavior — involving frequent dieting and rigid food rules. Eating patterns may change because of stress, boredom or emotional dysregulation. While disordered eating can impact physical and mental health, it often doesn’t interfere with daily functions. Disordered eating could progress to a feeding and eating disorder — showing an individual has an unhealthy relationship with food and exercise.
Professionals use three factors to evaluate whether disordered eating is a feeding and eating disorder:
- Behaviors: Behaviors concerning food and body image that they engage in multiple times a week or daily. Many people hide behavior, so other factors should be considered.
- Obsession: Consumed with thoughts of food, calories, avoiding food, exercising and/or body image. Thoughts could interfere with the ability to focus and sleep.
- Functionality: Issues with completing daily functions. Someone with disordered eating may not experience this.
Emotional and behavioral signs: Eliminating food groups; preoccupation with body size, shape and image; obsession with weight, food, calories and dieting; rituals like only eating one type of food or food group, excessive chewing and not allowing foods to touch; mood changes; new practices with food or fad diets; skipping meals or taking small portions; uncomfortable eating around others and withdrawing from friends and activities.
Physical signs: Abnormal laboratory findings (anemia, low thyroid and hormone levels, low potassium, low white and red blood cell counts; changes in weight; cold, mottled hands and feet or swelling of feet; dental problems; cuts and calluses across the top of finger joints (result of inducing vomiting); difficulty concentrating; dizziness and/or fainting; dry skin and hair and brittle nails; always feeling cold; missing periods or only having a period while on the pill; muscle weakness; sleep problems; stomach cramps or gastrointestinal complaints such as constipation; swelling around salivary glands; wounds that heal poorly.
Anorexia nervosa: Individuals fear gaining weight. They may show irrational, impulsive behavior and have a distorted body image. They may follow a low-calorie diet, avoid eating or exercise for hours daily to avoid weight gain. This can lead to malnourishment – appearing weak and emaciated. They may exhibit thinning hair, brittle nails and lanugo (fine hair covering the body).
Bulimia nervosa: Bulimia is uncontrolled binge-eating where a person consumes large amounts of food followed by a compensatory behavior, like self-induced vomiting; misusing laxatives, diuretics or other medications; fasting or excessive exercise. This can lead to dehydration, dental issues, cardiac issues and esophagus tears.
Binge eating disorder: Recurrent binge eating includes eating more rapidly than normal, eating until uncomfortably full or eating large amounts of food when not hungry. They may eat alone and afterward feel disgust, guilt or depression. Binge eating disorder lacks compensatory behavior.
People with any of these behaviors should seek treatment. Primary care providers can offer referrals to qualified behavioral health professionals who specialize in feeding and eating disorders.
About the authors: Kristyn Gregory, D.O., is a medical director of behavioral health for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Shanthi Appelo is a registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
