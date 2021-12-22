Over the past year, I’ve worked to deliver a better Michigan for families.
I’ve talked with people across the “Fighting 101st” district: Small-business owners wondering what the future holds as they’ve struggled with COVID-19 and executive orders in response. Families worried about the current landscape and future for their children. Hard-working taxpayers inquiring about responsible uses of federal COVID relief dollars. These conversations are pivotal in putting people in positions to succeed.
Child care is a major issue that was brought to my attention by people I represent. With more people returning to work this year in the midst of COVID-19, it’s a workforce development issue. I’ve developed plans prioritizing care families need and deserve. The number of children an in-home care provider can receive increases if it meets certain criteria, which expands available spots for families. Other measures in my proposals include developing a safe path for providers in multiuse buildings to expand access to where families live and work, as well as enhanced reporting and safety.
When working families cannot access care, it has ramifications for our economy. The plans advanced through the House in October with bipartisan support, and I look forward to seeing them move to the governor.
Another critical component to child care is foster care. I served on the bipartisan House Adoption and Foster Care Task Force, which met with stakeholders, experts and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). We recommended reforms in November, including the need to improve health care access for foster children and youth in the juvenile justice system, provide expecting mothers with resources, support family members who care for relatives entering the foster system and remove unnecessary licensing burdens for foster homes. Several recommendations were incorporated into the state budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, and proposals making updates to our laws will also proceed.
I wanted our state to capitalize on its potential through commerce as well as a producer and job hub. I pushed for a plan that creates a fund dedicated to attracting prospective businesses to Michigan. Our state misses out on attracting new businesses or projects that expand businesses that already call Michigan home. When that happens, our state falls behind. We can enhance our site readiness and critical industry offerings to deliver jobs, and this fund will help.
Along with this, a $409 million commitment uses federal COVID dollars to support afflicted businesses based on property taxes, unemployment insurance taxes and license and inspection fees. Businesses shouldn’t owe the government when the government wasn’t allowing them to operate or hindered their ability.
I also proposed legislation that establishes a Port Facility Improvement Grant Program to expand and create public and private ports within the state. We’ve fallen short in investing in water commerce, and that has left this industry untapped.
We’ve accomplished many things in the Michigan Legislature in 2021 — and for all the accusations of partisan gridlock — the House approved legislation with some form of bipartisan support over 97 percent of the time. There is still work to do, and I’m looking forward to serving to help get it done.