We all know the great line, “They paved paradise; put up a parking lot.” Everybody has heard that line. It’s catchy — pave, paradise, parking lot. It says a lot in a rhythmical way.
We need to say it a new way: De-pave paradise; put a tax on parking lots.
Downtowns are concrete, empty, flat, full of parking lots. Unused space — except to move cars, park cars. As someone once said, a parking lot in the middle of a downtown is the equivalent of placing a toilet in your living room
De-pave what you thought was a paradise — which is paradise for cars — put a tax on parking lots, in fact, so heavy a tax that the owner will choose to develop it. There is affordable housing right there, where parking lots (affordable housing for cars) used to be.
It is so insane we can’t see it. Is Traverse City’s downtown made for people, or is it created to make cars happy? Several multistory car parks and streets that are wide, flat, free of pedestrians.
Deep down, every single one of you reading this knows the simple stark truth: A city can be made to keep cars happy or a city can be made to keep people happy.
The Lion and the Lamb cannot sleep near each other because at any moment one will eat the other. The lamb will always be uneasy — as every pedestrian is uneasy around cars.
You cannot walk mindlessly in American cities. You must be alert or you will be maimed and killed by something bigger and fiercer and more solid than a lion: a 4,000 pound steel monster traveling at speed.
Human beings can only walk peacefully in an area where a car is not present. The same is true of bicycling. I once said to my 9-year-old son that bicycling is dangerous. He said bicycling is not dangerous. If cars are around, then bicycling is dangerous, but bicycling is not a dangerous activity.
De-pave paradise, put a tax on parking lots. Why not do that in Traverse City?
I did not say “ban cars in all of Traverse City.” Maybe ban cars on some streets, but parking ramps already exist downtown. Use those, charge whatever the market will bear (See Chicago’s investor-owned on-street parking for tips — also “The High Cost of Free Parking” by Donald Shoup).
Again, there is nowhere inside the city of Traverse City (except in green parks) where residents of our fair city can walk, talk and shop free of the threat of the lion, the dinosaur, the space eating, man-killing machine: The car.
De-pave paradise, put a tax on parking lots. That is so rich in meaning. Tear up the streets downtown: parts of Front Street, State Street. De-pave. And gather taxes unto the citizens of Traverse City by taxing parking lots.
About the author: Henry Morgenstein taught at Northwestern Michigan College for 30 years and wrote bi-weekly columns for the Traverse City Record-Eagle (1985-1991). He splits his time between Southampton, England and Traverse City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.