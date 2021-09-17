By Seth Johnson
Pivot.
It is a word that recently has taken on a new meaning. It now means getting acclimated to things being different, and finding new ways to do what we have always done a certain way in the past.
We have all discovered the need to pivot in our everyday lives just to function. Some of us started working from home, while others schooled our children from a computer screen. All of us got used to sitting in our houses, staying away from our loved ones and waiting to see what our next step was.
Our Day of Caring — United Way of Northwest Michigan’s single largest day of volunteering — has likewise had to pivot. Last year in the depths of COVID uncertainty, more than 100 of your friends and neighbors raised their hands and pitched in. We were blown away by the response. We had outdoor, socially-distanced projects with small teams and still you stepped forward to give back.
Last year showed us that our neighbors and friends will show up regardless of what obstacles stand in front of them. Even this year with all the uncertainty, we still have people showing up. Despite the fears, they are the hand raisers that we all can be.
Do you have time to spare to help a local organization and be a hand raiser this year? We still have projects available from Reining Liberty Ranch, Thrive Medical Clinic, Goodwill, Grand Traverse Land Conservancy, TART Trails and Children’s Advocacy Center that have yet to be filled. Our nonprofit agencies in the five-county area have presented us with projects that would greatly benefit their organization. And all that they need is you.
You do not even need a team to participate. What you need is a commitment to your community and the desire to pitch in. All of our projects follow COVID guidelines and many are outdoors, to safely put social distancing in practice. We even have projects that take place on the weekends — for those of us who have weekday obligations. To see all the available projects, go to https://unitedwaynwmi.galaxydigital.com or reach out for us to connect you with a project.
Now more than ever, joining together for a greater purpose can help raise us out of the fear. Together, we can make a difference for our neighbors in even the smallest of ways. When we pivot from our usual activity to serving others — even if it is just an hour of pulling weeds, painting or clearing a trail — we are united together for our neighbors.
When we stand united, we can get through even the most uncertain of times.
About the author: Seth Johnson is the executive director for United Way of Northwest Michigan.