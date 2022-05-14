Seventy years ago, Grandview Parkway was opened for traffic; this had a huge impact on travel patterns in our community. Grandview Parkway and East Front Street were designed by traffic engineers so drivers could travel smoothly, at higher speeds, along the waterfront with minimal interference.
The newly constructed parkway required the removal of several industrial buildings, opening up views of the bay. Our industrial waterfront was slowly being transformed into a wonderful regional park. In the 1950s when Grandview Parkway was constructed, the highway craze was in full swing. All across America automobiles were king. People were moving into the hinterlands but still wanted to get to work and services without delays. A modern bayfront highway, with wider lanes, highway-scaled lighting and hefty guard rails would keep commuters and their passengers safe while traveling to their desired destinations at higher speeds. To keep pedestrians off Grandview Parkway, and from interfering with traffic flow, a pedestrian tunnel was built at Cass Street. I am sure Traverse City’s new bayfront highway was cheered by the growing number of commuters and business leaders.
Now, seven decades later, the highway is in need of reconstruction and the public has a window of opportunity to set the tone for a different type of waterfront highway. One that I hope will be more inclusive for all users and where we don’t feel the need to run across the parkway to get to the waterfront. This past year, city leaders and community groups have been working diligently with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to incorporate subtle design changes that will encourage drivers to travel more slowly by making the lanes slightly narrower, crosswalks more visible and a new at-grade crosswalk just east of the Murchie Bridge where Grandview Parkway and East Front Street intersect.
MDOT publicly stated that they will design the highway for the current posted speed, which is 35 mph. Many of us know the travel speeds are often 40 miles per hour or faster.
Traveling this fast along our busy waterfront is dangerous, less efficient and noisier. Traffic engineers have long known to move the most vehicles per hour, 30 mph is the optimum travel speed. If the travel speed is higher than 30 mph, highway capacity is diminished. Most importantly, it is much safer for pedestrians and cyclists if motorists are traveling at a slower speed; another benefit is a quieter highway. Noise levels go down exponentially as speeds drop.
I have submitted a list of suggestions to the city to make the bayfront highway a more compatible design; one that will meld our community with the bay and where we won’t feel the need to dangerously dance across Grandview Parkway to get to our beautiful waterfront. Please take time to share the positive changes you would like to see on our bayfront highway with the City Commission on Monday, May 16.
About the author: Russ Soyring served as the planning director for the City of Traverse City for 35 years and is a fellow with the American Institute of Certified Planners.
