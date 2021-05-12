Mental health is part of overall well-being, affecting how people think, feel and act. Mental health also impacts how they handle everyday stress. Just like a person’s physical health, a child’s or adult’s mental health can change daily.
The COVID-19 pandemic adds stress into many people’s lives. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, public health actions like social distancing can make people lonely and increase their anxiety.
While these feelings might seem overwhelming, there are daily strategies people can use to cope with stress and improve their mental health.
Create a reasonable action plan that’s not overwhelming. Once a person sets realistic goals they want to accomplish, adding in perks can be motivational. This might mean taking an after-lunch walk outside once a morning project is finished or grabbing a late-afternoon latte to celebrate the day’s accomplishments.
Create healthy routines. Things people do each day can improve mental health. Here are a few activities to make into habits:
- Plan nutritious meals every day.
- Have healthy snacks available, including fresh fruits and pre-cut vegetables for grab-and-go ease.
- Meditate. Start with just a minute or two each day, then gradually increase the time.
- Make exercise a regular part of the day. Aim for the CDC-recommended 30 minutes of moderate activity (brisk walking) five days a week, and strength-building exercises two days a week.
Be positive. It’s easy to feel bombarded by negative news headlines, personal worries or the problems of friends and relatives, but it’s important to focus on what is going well. Studies show optimistic people have a better mental outlook and fewer issues with stress and anxiety.
Connect with others. Friendships and human connection can boost mental health. For many, pandemic precautions decreased daily interactions, but these connections are important. Make plans to spend time with friends and loved ones, whether heading outside for an adventure or a video chat. These moments can reduce stress and anxiety and increase a person’s sense of belonging and self-worth.
Recognize and own feelings. Just like being aware of a sore shoulder or a cough, people should be comfortable thinking about their mental health. If a person is not used to doing this, using an online screening tool is an easy way to gauge mental health. Mental Health America offers an online mental health test that can help people determine if they are experiencing common symptoms of depression, anxiety or other conditions. It offers a quick snapshot of a person’s daily mental health, as well as information and resources to help improve it.
Set realistic expectations for productivity. Those stressed about the amount of work and responsibilities they must cram into a day are often trying to do too much. Setting realistic expectations is a start. For most people, this should start with shortening their own daily to-do list.
Left ignored, chronic stress may cause some people to have difficulty sleeping or make it difficult to concentrate on work or family issues. It can also cause physical symptoms like headaches, an upset stomach and even decreased mental health. Making time to properly address stress is an important first step.
About the author: Kristyn Gregory, D.O., is a medical director of behavioral health at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more mental health tips, visit AHealthierMichigan.org.