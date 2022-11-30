Cyberattacks are escalating among more than 5 billion internet users across the world. It’s a Grinch’s cyber-playground, and you’re at risk if you think “it won’t happen to me.” Cybercriminals don’t discriminate; they can prey on anyone.
Some statistics:
- Anxiety about having a mobile device hacked differs by demographic: low-income Black women rank mobile security as their No. 1 concern, while the general population ranks mobile security as their third largest concern, according to a Recon Analytics survey of more than 3,297 U.S. consumers.
- 44% of millennials were victims of online crime in the last year and 31% admit they share passwords with others.
- “Romance” scams resulted in the most financial losses for adults over the age of 60.
- Younger consumers took the fewest actions after being notified of a data breach affecting their identity/online accounts in the first quarter of 2022.
- Nearly 50% of American gamers experienced a cyberattack on their gaming account or device.
- 47% of women living in cities say their identities and/or data were compromised in the past six months because of a lack of home internet protections, compared with 53% of city men, according to a Recon Analytics survey.
People everywhere — regardless of gender, race, income level, education or age — deserve to feel safe online. Many aren’t aware of how to protect themselves; don’t make it a priority or don’t act until they’re alerted to suspicious activity.
With words like “malware,” “phishing,” “spoofing” and “encryption,” learning to protect yourself can feel like a college-level course. It doesn’t have to be that complicated.
Guarding against cyberthreats
Ways to protect your network, devices and data from digital threats.
- Understand cyberattacks are real.One of the first hacks was documented in 1963 and, today, hackers attack phones and computers every 39 seconds. Cyberattacks continue to grow annually.
- Be proactive.Monitor your accounts daily so you are first to know if suspicious activity is occurring.
- Check with your wireless carrier for tools. AT&T customers can download the free ActiveArmor mobile security app to block spam calls and secure their personal data. Ask your internet provider about extra security at home. AT&T Fiber customers can access AT&T ActiveArmor internet security features at no additional cost.
- Increase mobile security.Mobile devices account for more than 60% of digital fraud. Mobile banking, online shopping, streaming videos and storing documents make our phones a central location for sensitive information.
- Wireless carriers may be able to help. AT&T offers advanced security like Public Wi-Fi Protection, Identity Monitoring and Safe Browsing for free with some plans. Download the free app at att.com/activearmorapp.
- Protect your passwords.About 68% of people admit to using the same password across multiple logins. Using a strong password that differs from site to site decreases your chances of being hacked. Consider using a password manager.
- Report suspicious texts.As mobile operators have more success blocking illegal robocalls, scammers turn to text messages. It’s easy to report spam texts to help block and control them. The latest iOS and Android operating systems have a reporting feature in their Apple and Google messaging apps.
Dedicate time to safeguard your information this holiday season. For more cybersecurity resources, visit att.com/CyberAware. If you or someone you know is new to computers or mobile devices, visit https://att.digitallearn.org/#online-safety for free digital literacy courses.
About the author: Brian West is the vice president and general manager of AT&T — Great Lakes region.
