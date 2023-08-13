Recently, a group of citizens launched a website and distributed literature in response to a vote by the Traverse City Planning Commission to recommend six proposed housing zoning amendments for consideration by the City Commission. They say the vote was rushed, not well thought-out or discussed and the Planning Commission acted as a rubber stamp on staff proposals.
We’d like to offer another perspective: Planning commissioners are volunteers appointed by the City Commission, who serve because they’re interested in discussing the future of their hometown. Our charge is to look forward and help plan the best city that will serve people of all ages and backgrounds. Your non-partisan Planning Commission is governed by the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act and the Michigan Planning Enabling Act, which strongly regulates land use to protect the public’s health, avoid congestion of population or public facilities and limit inappropriate overcrowding of land.
Respecting this charge, planning and city facilities staff met to discern if our public facilities are nearing capacity. They are not. Secondly, staff reviewed city maps to see where land might be available to gently increase density and to determine appropriate zoning changes. We realize there is little vacant land in our city and that the housing crisis is nationwide. We also acknowledge that land is available outside the city limits. But it’s the Planning Commission’s charge to look within the city to see where housing can be added to minimize sprawl. We need to do our part to enable housing options of diverse types and sizes for people at every stage of life.
As for the process itself, it was neither faulty nor rushed. Ongoing discussions about housing needs have spanned 15 years, according to city staff. The Planning Commission began serious housing conversations in 2020, as the city’s Master Plan review was approaching. Staff and Planning Commission members attended local housing workshops, regional summits and state conferences to learn about best housing and zoning practices. From discussions and gathered data, our very small Planning Department staff created many materials, including a storyboard and maps regarding housing variety that were widely shared online, through emails and at public meetings.
Change is emotional, and a public engagement process was intentionally constructed to go out into the community where people gather — to educate and listen. Since 2020, the topic of zoning reform regarding housing variety has been discussed at 28 public meetings. In addition, we held numerous pop-up events, neighborhood meetings and community conversations throughout 2022 and 2023. Planning staff and planning commissioners were at football games, farmers markets, community events and Northwestern Michigan College, to name a few. We held dozens of community listening sessions in neighborhoods to gather input and created online surveys, eliciting more than 1,900 responses. We also intentionally included people with diverse viewpoints on the Master Plan Leadership Team. City officials told us that this was the largest community engagement effort they had ever seen. All data was consistently shared with and discussed by the Planning Commission. This process was never rushed.
Critics, moreover, say that the six proposed amendments will only result in more market-rate housing and not more affordable housing. This claim reveals a misunderstanding of what planning commissioners can do. Over the years, we discussed terms – including low income, workforce and attainable housing – all of which are tied to the amount a person can afford to pay. Eventually, we focused on housing variety to satisfy the housing needs of all people. One housing aspect, affordability, is achieved through development incentives, which the City Commission controls. The other aspect to the housing crisis is availability, which the Planning Commission seeks to affect through land use changes, i.e., zoning. Housing variety at different price points is the goal, and the hoped-for effect is a more stabilized housing market that meets the financial capabilities of different groups of people.
Why did the Planning Commission put in such an effort? After all, we aren’t the final decision makers; rather, we make recommendations to the City Commission. The housing shortage in Traverse City and the surrounding area is becoming critical, affecting staffing of important community services, such as the police and fire departments, school systems and Munson Medical Center, not to mention countless local businesses. At a recent housing meeting, we learned Grand Traverse County is short by more than 11,000 housing units and that 2,000 units are needed in the city proper. Jobs cannot be filled, and many younger people are leaving the city because of unattainable housing. The continued migration of young workers and families out of our area will have a deleterious effect on all aspects of our city. After many years discussing housing, the Planning Commission had to act by submitting our carefully considered zoning proposals to the City Commission.
It’s clear some people don’t want any zoning changes at all. Doing nothing, however, isn’t the correct answer.
We ask our community to remember that multi-family housing units already are allowed and exist in our residential neighborhoods, and developers haven’t consistently torn down houses, which wouldn’t be cost-effective, to construct multi-family units. Critics seem to think that owner-occupancy of such units is vital. However, in the hundreds of multi-family units in our city, owner occupancy has never been required. Interestingly, the city Code Enforcement Officer tells us that the vast majority of nuisance complaints he receives concern owner-occupied properties, not long-term rentals.
Contrary to some claims, the Planning Commission does not support short-term rentals. Vacation rentals aren’t allowed in any areas where zoning amendments are being proposed. The city has invested in software that flags properties being used in ways that violate zoning code uses, but most enforcement is complaint-driven. Therefore, we welcome the community to help the city identify property owners who are breaking the rules by short-term renting in residential districts.
As we debate this issue, dozens of local organizations are coming together to tackle the housing crisis. Currently, Housing North is facilitating a regional housing plan, which includes City officials, so that housing doesn’t become the burden of a single jurisdiction. Also, Traverse Connect is convening various partners to discuss housing, including new tools by the state Legislature to incentivize affordable housing at the local level. Tax incentives will allow for many types of housing, not just market rate, and these incentives flow to homeowners and renters, not just developers.
Zoning reform is the most talked-about topic in local governments of most communities in America. Offering different types of land use and diverse housing choices builds equitable and sustainable communities. Let’s work together to come up with solutions, rather than focusing on negative effects of zoning changes in other cities. For every negative article, there are many positive ones. Your planning commissioners are not “shameful,” nor are we rubber stamps. It’s our job to consider all options, and the long-term interests of the entire community, when faced with a growing housing crisis.
We are concerned citizens, just like you. Let’s keep Traverse City a vibrant and welcoming community for all, where everyone has a quality place to live.
To view the six zoning amendments referred to the City Commission and housing story board see https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/12abbbedd5d74b3cbae4e9e0cc6ef8b2.
About the authors: Debbie Hershey is chair of the Traverse City Planning Commission, Anna Dituri is vice chair, Christopher Martin and David Knapp are commissioners.
