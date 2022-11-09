By Oliver Roberts
Across Michigan, tourism, especially in northern Michigan, helps boost our economy. This industry creates good-paying jobs, generates tax revenue and allows visitors to appreciate all that our state has to offer. Even in 2020, when travel everywhere was at an all-time low, tourists in Michigan spent almost $19 billion and supported 275,000 jobs.
I cannot emphasize enough how important it is that we encourage and incentivize travelers to visit our state, and the rise of credit card rewards programs presents a massive opportunity to do so. According to NerdWallet surveys, about one in three Americans have credit cards that earn travel rewards, and in 2019 almost 80% of Americans planning to take a summer vacation said they would fund their getaway with a credit card.
Going forward, Michiganders need to do everything we can to support this booming industry. However, some in Congress are considering legislation like the newly introduced “Credit Card Competition Act of 2022” that would cause rewards programs to lose value and get rid of major incentives to visit Michigan.
Cutting back on the rewards programs that travelers use to book flights and hotels could jeopardize businesses like mine — and all of us earning our living in the tourism industry.
Here is how it works: The Credit Card Competition Act will expand the regulations of the 2010 Durbin Amendment, an amendment that mandated debit card routing requirements for banks. The routing mandates forced banks offering debit cards to add extra, unaffiliated payment networks to their cards, so merchants could have more choice in where their transactions process. Then payment networks across the board lowered their interchange fee rates (the rates they charge to process electronic transactions) to stay competitive, and interchange fee rates became a race to the bottom.
Big retailers, like Amazon and Target, saw dramatically reduced fees and gained more than $100 billion in revenue, which they did not use to lower their prices for customers. Banks lost billions, and passed those losses on to consumers by reducing free checking accounts, raising account fees, and eliminating debit card rewards programs.
Fast-forward to today: Those same big retailers are now peddling the Credit Card Competition Act to extend routing mandates to credit. This new bill text includes no mention of how it would benefit consumers because they have stopped pretending to have our interests at heart.
Once again, banks would lose billions and likely recoup their losses at our expense. Credit card interchange fee revenue would drop, and banks of all sizes would raise fees and slash rewards, such as mileage programs and hotel points. They also would raise fees and credit card restrictions to cut their losses, making credit less accessible to thousands of Michiganders and millions of Americans.
We have seen it happen before, and there is nothing to suggest it would be any different this time. Australia’s Federal Reserve Bank implemented similar credit card policies (a cap on credit card interchange fees) and, as a result, credit card interchange fee revenue plummeted. According to a CRA International analysis, rewards cards fees rose by as much as 77% and the value of rewards points fell nearly 25%.
Travelers from all over the world come to explore northern Michigan and spend money at our small businesses. We need to be protecting this industry and encouraging tourism — not gutting the incentives upon which travelers depend and making credit cards harder for them to access.
Congress must reject the Credit Card Competition Act of 2022.
About the author: Oliver Roberts is the owner of Five Shores Brewing in Beulah.
