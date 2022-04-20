The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released some very frightening views of the mental health of adolescents in the United States. This new CDC data shows that almost half of high school students reported they “persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.” That is a lot of troubled teenagers, and we could make an educated guess that behind those teens are a lot of American adults who are facing mental health issues as well.
No matter what you think of the politics surrounding the COVID pandemic, agree with vaccines or masks, or not, we are coming out of an extended period of disruption to everyday life. We are more isolated and stress seems to lurk everywhere, and we see the sad documentation all around.
Consider the suicide this fall of Katie Meyer, a 22 year-old star soccer goalie at Stanford University. Outwardly Katie seemed to have everything going for her. She showed no signs of being in a metal health crisis until she was ultimately suicidal. Her parents bravely endured interviews, with one media outlet describing Meyer’s death as “a national story with local ties.” That last line really caught me: it is a national story with local ties. The story was referring to ties Katie’s dad had to a local community in Minnesota, but I think this line says it all. Our mental health issues are a national story with local ties.
How do we address a collective mental health crisis when the problems are personal? Thoughtfully and proactively. Basic, good mental health care is essentially finding someone qualified to talk to. “Nearly half of American households have had someone seek mental health treatment this year,” according to a recent national poll published by the American Psychological Association. But many believe therapy is too expensive and insurance won’t cover appointments.
Despite perceptions of existing barriers, there are some hopeful signs that values and resources surrounding this topic may be changing. Some examples: this year the Denver-area Bonanno Concepts Restaurants Group hired a mental health professional on staff to assist workers with group and individual therapy — all free of charge. Recently, I received an email from my CVS pharmacy advertising in person or online appointments with a mental health professional through the company’s Minute Clinics. These maybe just two examples, but coming out of this disrupted and isolated period it might be good time to consider do I or someone I love need someone to talk to?
Where do you go with that question? Suggestions are to check with your human resources department, your union rep or your physician; call your insurance company; check with your local CVS pharmacy, school counselor or clergy member. Here is a link that might be very helpful in explaining the spectrum of the mental health professionals who might offer care in your community: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/mental-illness/in-depth/mental-health-providers/art-20045530.
Spring is upon us, and finding appropriate available mental health care might be the difference between dealing with a puddle or a flood.
