By Brad Lyman
Congressman Bergman’s “Save First District lives, livelihoods” (Record-Eagle, May 14, 2020) lauds our front-line workers and acknowledges thousands of Michiganders have fallen ill.
His second paragraph exposes his political agenda saying Michigan’s “unique challenge” is that the “road to the White House in 2020 comes directly through the Great Lakes state.”
In truth, Michigan’s challenge has been COVID-19 with 50,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths.
After an inexplicable reference to Louisiana’s failed response to Katrina, the Congressman asserts that as Michiganders we expect and deserve better than “totalitarian tendencies.”
The Congressman complains about a lack of resources, (MEDC funds, testing, etc.) and that “the governor’s actions show blatant disregard for rural Michigan.” He objects to Gov. Whitmer’s “broad-brush lock down” even though he voted repeatedly for house resolutions to fund enhanced unemployment benefits, small business assistance, etc. that enabled social distancing to slow the spread of the pandemic.
Congressman Bergman recommends a “localized, bottom-up plan following President Trump’s Opening Up America Again Guidelines.” Its three, 14-day phases are widely being ignored, or in Georgia’s case, the statistics manipulated. A review of these vague (broad-brush?) White House bullet points calls for a “Statewide or County by County Basis at [sic] Governor’s Discretion.”
Gov. Whitmer’s “MI SAFE START” measures (1. Uncontrolled Growth 2. Persistent Spread 3. Flattening 4. Improving 5. Containing 6. Post-Pandemic) are clearly superior to President Trump’s bare-bones outline and is working to safely re-engage Michigan’s economy.
On May 7, Gov. Whitmer moved Michigan from Stage 2 (Persistent Growth) to Stage 3 (Flattening). The governor has subsequently used her “discretion” to open additional activities.
Congressman Bergman complains that as “coronavirus rages on, Michigan is a hot spot for political nonsense.”
Michigan’s divisive political nonsense is a GOP campaign strategy (“totalitarian tendencies,” “blatant disregard for rural Michigan,” etc.), by a flailing Republican Party saddled with incompetent leadership. President Trump’s COVID moods — indifference, denial, scapegoating, grandiose (and dangerous) assertions, “liberate Michigan” tweets, etc. — undermine our public health.
The Congressman is premature in claiming “measures taken to fire up the economy in many rural states are working” and that President Trump’s guidelines “can put the First District on track for an unprecedented comeback.” This political nonsense is deadly in the face of a worldwide virus.
Congressman Bergman’s statement: “proactive leadership counts and could save both lives and livelihoods,” apparently does not apply to President Trump.
Michiganders rallied to blunt the spread of the virus under Gov. Whitmer’s leadership. First District voters must call on Congressman Bergman to support, not impede, Gov. Whitmer’s strategy.
Proactive leadership requires the Congressman to look beyond the 2020 election by demanding Republican leaders: 1. Supply federal funds for hard hit state and local government budgets 2. Support international cooperation on vaccines, testing and treatments 3. Support development and dissemination of CDC and FDA expertise without political interference.
Michigan, the United States, and the world will be facing down a remorseless virus for the foreseeable future. Now is the time for leadership.
About the author: Brad Lyman is a retired professor of sociology living in Traverse City.
