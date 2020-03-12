By Leonard Page
The proposed Second Amendment sanctuary resolution effort proceeding at county levels is rather puzzling. It tries to address a non-existent law with a resolution that cannot be legally enforced.
The intent is to somehow avoid so-called “red flag” laws from being applied at the local level. Such laws are now in place in 17 states and the District of Columbia. These extreme risk protection orders permit police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves. A judge makes the determination to issue the order based on statements and actions made by the targeted person. The targeted person’s due process rights are addressed by participating in the hearing or by requesting immediate review of any confiscation order.
Michigan has no red flag law. Moreover, a county resolution does not have the force of law and cannot revoke a state or federal law. Local law enforcement has discretion, but they also take an oath to faithfully execute our laws.
There have been a number of state court challenges to red flag laws, but not a single court has found them unconstitutional. (Connecticut, Indiana and Florida).
The reality is that every square inch of United States territory is already a Second Amendment sanctuary. It is the rule of law under our state and federal Constitutions. While your interpretation may be vital to you — the only opinion that matters to law enforcement is what our courts say the Second Amendment means. No designation of “sanctuary” status can change the court directed rule of law.
In the seminal 2008 Heller vs. D.C. case, SCOTUS found an individual right to bear arms. At the same time, Justice Scalia said, “nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”
Scalia went on to describe guns not protected by the Second Amendment as “weapons that are most useful in military service such as M-16 rifles and the like.”
Five federal circuits, citing Heller, have held that states have every right to enact gun control measures such as banning assault weapons and high capacity magazines.
The issue here is whether local governments want to suggest that violent, mentally unstable or suicidal people should have guns.
Federal and state polls show public approval of red flag laws at over 70 percent. The majority of mass shooters since 1970 have been diagnosed as having a serious mental illness. One in four adult women has had a gun pointed at them by someone they know. Over 60 percent of our 40,000 annual gun deaths are suicides. There are two gun suicides a day in Michigan. Perhaps some should not have a gun.
About the author: Leonard Page is a board member from the Straits of Mackinaw Alliance. He served as a Cheboygan County commissioner from 2004-18, general counselor of the National Labor Relations Board in 1999-2001 and staff attorney for the UAW from 1970-99.
