If you are family caregiver of a person living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia-related illness, preventing the spread of illness is important, particularly as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) continues to make headlines. Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is sharing personal care recommendations to guard against infection.
Don’t spread unnecessary alarm about coronavirus to the person you care for. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The next best thing is to encourage daily preventative measures to avoid the spread of respiratory disease.
Some people living with Alzheimer’s may have sensitivity to water. Here are tips to help keep them infection free:
- While the CDC recommends hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds — especially after using the bathroom, before eating and after blowing their nose, coughing or sneezing — it may be difficult with a person living with a dementia. Caregivers may encourage frequent and/or longer hand washing by singing two choruses of “Happy Birthday.”
- Use a soothing tone
- to encourage washing
- and explain what to do slowly, step by step. Some people with dementia cannot sequence (i.e., they can’t anticipate
- what step is next). You may want to say, “First, let’s wet our hands under the water.” When that is done, “Then we will use the soap dispenser to squeeze out some soap into your hands.” Then, “Rub your hands together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands…. Lather between your fingers…. Lather under your nails.”
- Use fragrant soap such as lavender to improve the sensory experience for your person. Soap dispensers may be easier and safer to use than bar soap for persons with dementia, but use whichever they prefer. Keep bars free of water, so they can dry between washings. If the soap is wet, rinse it off before lathering.
- Use your own hands to model what needs to be done.
- Ensure room temperature is comfortable when washing.
- If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, according to the CDC.
- Put supplies — such as tissues, wipes and hand sanitizers — near where your person spends most of time.
- Use hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes around the home.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Also keep in mind:
- If adult day care
- and respite programs schedules are postponed due to an outbreak or the person you care for isn’t feeling well enough to attend (the current recommendation is stay home if you feel sick), provide word puzzles and games, picture albums, music, movies and small tasks like folding towels or socks.
- Caregivers should
- ensure their person drinks enough liquids, as they may have a weakened immune system. Caregivers should pay attention to their person’s need to use the bathroom or increased incontinence.
For updates on the virus, visit the CDC and National Institutes of Health websites.
About the author: Allison B. Reiss is a member of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Medical, Scientific & Memory Screening Advisory Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.