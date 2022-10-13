Healthcare professionals understand that climate change is a health emergency. The climate crisis is affecting the health of each of us today, right here in Michigan, and those who live on the frontlines of fossil fuel pollution and extraction suffer disproportionately.
Air pollution caused by coal-burning power plants and vehicle exhaust has profound health impacts. Most people are aware that air pollution leads to problems with breathing, but few are aware that about 1 in 10 premature deaths in the U.S. can be attributed to fine particle air pollution, and that this type of air pollution correlates with an increased risk of memory problems in the elderly, poor pregnancy outcomes and dying if infected by COVID-19.
The good news is that much of what we do to address the climate crisis will also clean up the air and improve health. If we are able to reduce emissions at the pace recommended, we would be able to avoid hundreds of thousands of premature deaths, tens of thousands of hospitalizations and ER visits, about 100,000 cases of dementia, billions of lost work days and trillions of health care dollars in Michigan alone over the next 50 years. Prevention clearly is the best medicine!
Congress is to be applauded for passing important climate legislation in the past year, including the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package, the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act. In aggregate, these measures are projected to reduce emissions to approximately 40% below 2005 levels by 2030. While clearly steps in the right direction, these measures fall short of the 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 needed to avoid “catastrophic health impacts.” Much more needs to be done to protect human health and ensure that those who have contributed the least to the problem do not continue to suffer disproportionately.
That is why the outcome of the midterm elections is critical. We need to elect leaders at all levels of government who will build on the progress made this year and who will keep climate, health and equity front and center when making decisions. You can be part of the solution by committing to vote in the midterms. Confirm that you are registered to vote. Then explore your candidate’s views on climate change by asking them at rallies or using credible sources, like the League of Women Voters Vote411.
It is up to us to ensure a healthy future for all. Remember “a vote for climate is a vote for health.”
About the author: Elizabeth (Lisa) Del Buono, M.D. is the founder and director of Michigan Clinicians for Climate Action, a coalition of Michigan health professionals dedicated to “creating a climate in which the health and well-being of all people can thrive” through education and advocacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.