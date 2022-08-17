Children and teens underwent change and turmoil during the past two years. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than one in three high school students experienced poor mental health during the pandemic; nearly half of students felt persistently sad or hopeless.
As we move into the 2022-2023 school year, students still carry the trauma of the pandemic — disruptions, distance and isolation — along with stress, anxiety and hormones that come with growing up. Families should talk with their middle and high school students. Mental health check-ins are as important as annual physicals.
Signs to watch for
Children and teens may show signs of depression or anxiety before telling someone their feelings. Warning signs include avoiding friends and social activities; changes in eating or sleeping habits; changes in school performance; excessive worry or anxiety; frequent disobedience or aggression; frequent nightmares; hyperactive behavior; headaches, upset stomach, fast heart rate; and substance use.
Conversation starters
Talking with tweens and teenagers about their emotions can help parents and caregivers offer a safe space. Here are ways to initiate mental health conversations:
- How was your day? What’s your opinion of what happened today? How would you feel if things went differently?
- You’ve been acting differently. Can we talk about it?
- Sometimes I’m depressed or anxious. Do you feel the same? Do you want to talk about it?
- What’s the hardest thing about being you right now?
Refrain from criticizing or offering too much advice unless they ask. Be empathetic, validate their feelings and assure them they’re not alone.
Questions for the doctor
Primary care providers — including pediatricians and family doctors — are a sounding board for mental health concerns. If a parent or caregiver has concerns about a child’s behavior, providers can answer questions, prescribe medication or refer them to a specialist.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends screening for major depressive disorder in ages 12-18. Primary care providers may initiate conversations about mental health with youth during an annual physical. If they don’t, here are some questions parents and caregivers may ask.
- Does my child need medication or professional mental health treatment?
- If my child needs treatment, what is my role? What should I avoid doing?
- What information should I share with my child’s school or teachers?
- What should I do in a crisis?
- What should I watch for?
- Will I be notified if my child needs medication?
Youth may feel more comfortable discussing their questions without their parents in the room. Ask the doctor about confidentiality to ensure everyone is on the same page.
Finding help
Primary care physicians can evaluate the child to determine if physical issues are contributing to poor mental health or recommend further treatment from a mental health provider.
Talking to the student’s school can also connect a child with professional help. Public schools are required to provide mental health care to students if their mental health interferes with their academic or social life. Parents and guardians can request an evaluation of their child and potentially develop an Individualized Education Plan.
If there’s immediate concern about suicide, call emergency services or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).
About the author: Amy McKenzie, M.D., is vice president of clinical partnerships and associate chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Visit AHealthierMichigan.org for health tips and more information.
