It’s not every day you have a chance to protect tens of thousands of acres of pristine forestland, but I am proud to say that’s what The Nature Conservancy did recently in securing agreements to purchase more than 31,000 acres of land in the Keweenaw Peninsula from The Rohatyn Group.
Michigan is full of natural splendor, and I am sure many of us remember when we had that first jaw-dropping moment where we were in awe of nature — whether it happened in the Upper Peninsula, on Old Mission Peninsula or in the Manistee National Forest.
I still vividly remember my first visit to the U.P. in the late 1980s. I was standing on the beach near the Huron Mountains on a crystal-clear day looking out into the distance and seeing this land that jutted out into Lake Superior. It was the Keweenaw Peninsula.
Even then, people were getting worried the area was starting to get developed, especially along the shoreline. Fast-forward more than 30 years and it’s an honor to say this land that means so much to so many people across Michigan and the Great Lakes region will be protected forever.
Why is this land so important?
First, it is one of the most unfragmented wilderness landscapes in the central United States and one of the most climate resilient places in the Northwoods. This land is home to bears, wolves and bobcats, along with steelhead and brook trout and tens of thousands of migratory raptors and songbirds. It’s a critical habitat for a diverse collection of wildlife. The land and water also are vital to the health of the Great Lakes.
The land also is important to people. There is a geologic, cultural and indigenous history to this land that is extraordinary, and it will now be protected so it can be appreciated and respected for generations to come.
This land has been open and accessible for generations, and it will stay that way.
People from across the state, the Midwest and the world are drawn to the U.P. to escape into nature or take part in the region’s burgeoning outdoor recreation industry. In fact, in 2019, that industry had a $95 million economic impact on just the two counties that make up the Keweenaw Peninsula.
And while the Keweenaw’s past was copper, I believe the future is outdoor recreation, cultural and historic appreciation and sustainable forestry. The fact that these lands are healthy, unfragmented and open is critical for that future.
For months, we have met with community leaders, held public forums, and sent out surveys to residents, both in the Keweenaw Peninsula and throughout Michigan. Their feedback was clear: They wanted to protect and maintain the important ecosystems, habitats and corridors for wildlife, preserve their cultural heritage, ensure the land remains open and accessible to the public and assure these lands continue to support the local economy.
We at The Nature Conservancy look forward to working with the community, elected officials, tribal leaders and the State of Michigan to ensure that vision becomes a reality.
About the author: Helen Taylor is state director for The Nature Conservancy in Michigan.
