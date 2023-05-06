By Golam Rabbani Nayan Bangalee
In 1988, a huge flood devastated my home country of Bangladesh.
My family and I came through relatively unscathed, but just across the road, thousands of families were under more than 4 feet of water and hundreds of thousands were left homeless.
Bangladesh, at the time, was ruled by a military regime known for its human rights violations, suppression of free speech and corruption. It was completely unable to take effective action to help people affected by the flood.
Thus began the most valuable lesson of my life: that improving things depended on me, and people like me. At the community level. Where we could actually have an impact on people’s lives by volunteering at local organizations, such as homeless shelters, food banks or women’s support centers. And by organizing fundraising events or awareness campaigns for important causes.
I learned that this was not a “one-way street.” Indeed, by helping those in need, my friends and I developed critical skills, built meaningful relationships and contributed to a greater sense of social cohesion. We found deeper meaning in our lives through our sense of responsibility for society.
Fast-forward 25 years to Traverse City, where I was welcomed when I had to flee Bangladesh after political attacks became life-threatening for me and my family. I had become a leading figure in mobilizing youth against the army regime. I then became a leading human rights attorney and advocate of the Bangladeshi Supreme Court.
Having to start over in a new country was humbling. My educational and professional degrees were not valid in America. No one knew my background or experience in fighting for the underprivileged. The American legal immigration system is daunting and I have not been able to travel back to Bangladesh to see my mother and the rest of my extended family.
Thankfully, I found new hope and purpose by returning to where I had started 8,000 miles away. To find meaning, simply look around you to see how you can make a difference within your community.
Through a nonprofit called the Bangaleer Patshala School of Leadership, we started to cook and serve food to 100 homeless people through the Central United Methodist Church. We also provide about five daily free meals directly from our restaurants at the Grand Traverse Mall.
Of course, these efforts can be amplified through greater collaboration between social and political leaders, irrespective of partisan affiliation. Knowledge of the social policy debates and decisions happening at the national, state and local levels is key to effective grassroots efforts to bring about positive change and help people overcome barriers to social and economic opportunity.
Helping individuals will always be a core element of my social work and commitment to social justice.
Just as important is trying to understand and influence the policy decisions being made that impact lives in so many ways. I encourage all people — young and old, from all political persuasions — to take advantage of the many wonderful opportunities here in Northern Michigan to make a difference.
Our society will be stronger for it.
About the author: Golam Rabbani Nayan Bangalee has lived in Traverse City since 2017, when he and his family left Bangladesh because of violence. Rabbani is a human rights lawyer, licensed master social worker in Michigan and president of the nonprofit Bangaleer Patshala School of Leadership initiating social work in northern Michigan.
