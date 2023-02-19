By Barbara Stamiris
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was elected in 2018, pledging to shut down Line 5. For 70 years, Canadian oil has cut through the Great Lakes to reach Sarnia. Michigan uses only 7% of Line 5’s oil, but bears the risk.
In 2020, Gov. Whitmer ordered a Line 5 shutdown to protect the Great Lakes, as she promised. Enbridge defied the order, suing Michigan, to keep it operating since Line 5 earns almost $2 million a day.
Fast-forward to today. Whitmer was re-elected despite frequent attacks about her Line 5 position. Her courageous stand against Line 5 supports her 2050 Healthy Climate Plan which moves Michigan to renewables, not to more oil. Voters on both sides of the aisle understand that Pure Michigan depends on the Great Lakes.
But, lately, Line 5 has become the elephant-in-the-room that no one wants to mention. Remember the Sanford dam that everyone knew about for years before it failed? We can’t afford to look away from this ticking time bomb. While the lawsuits drag on, Enbridge oil and profits continue to flow — and our risk continues to grow.
Protecting the Great Lakes remains a top priority for Michiganders.
In fact, protecting the Great Lakes should be a national priority. In the ‘60s, Sierra Club saved the Grand Canyon from being flooded by a dam. The Great Lakes are the national treasure in imminent danger today. The drinking water of 40 million and 700 miles of Great Lakes shoreline have been at risk for the profits of big oil, since 1953.
And, it is a needless risk. Enbridge could use its 7-year-old line around the lakes, instead of 70-year-old Line 5. In 2010, after the Kalamazoo River disaster, Line 6B was rebuilt 50% larger and reopened as Line 78 in 2015. A February 2022 Canadian report details how Line 78 could accommodate most of Line 5’s oil to spare the Great Lakes — a much saner and safer solution than tunneling through the Great Lakes .
The promise of a tunnel keeps Line 5 operating well beyond its intended 50 years, yet it is an empty promise. Escape clauses placed in the 2018 tunnel agreement allow Enbridge to back out without penalty. A billion-dollar oil tunnel is just not a wise investment today. Enbridge even avoids sharing the tunnel’s cost or plan with shareholders in its 2/3/23 Securities & Exchange Commission Annual Report.
Enbridge has admitted “the existing segment of Line 5 would simply continue to function should state or federal regulators reject the [tunnel] plan.” (9/2/22) If the tunnel is denied, Enbridge is poised to blame government regulators and operate Line 5 as long as possible, with no decommissioning date.
The Tribal Nations’ 1836 treaty protects these waters essential to their way of life. If President Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau join the governor and the tribes to shut down Line 5 before it ruptures, they can save the Earth’s largest freshwater system.
National Geographic calls the Great Lakes “the irreplaceable fragile ecosystem … that our planet needs to survive.” Not many climate threats can be solved by turning off one valve.
While the fix itself is easy, the politics are not.
We must keep trying.
About the author: Barbara Stamiris of Traverse City is a longtime environmental activist. She serves on the board of the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council, is a member of the League of Women Voters and is active with Oil and Water Don’t Mix. She testified before Congress in 1983 about safety issues at the nuclear plant in Midland. She was named Volunteer Environmentalist of the Year in 2019 by NMEAC.
